Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United increase offer for midfielder to ward off Barcelona

Bruno Fernandes is understood to favour Manchester United

Manchester United have increased their offer to Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes twice in the past 24 hours, the second for a deal worth 80m euros (£67.76m).

After weeks of negotiations, Ed Woodward has agreed a deal with Sporting's director Hugo Viana which could see United pay an initial fee of 55m euros plus add-ons with the deal eventually rising to 80m euros.

Sporting would receive a further 10m euros from United if Fernandes achieves what are considered easily reachable targets and an additional 15m euros if more difficult targets are met. It is understood these clauses include Fernandes winning the Ballon d'Or.

Barcelona have also made an offer for the midfielder

Barca have offered a slightly bigger fee for Fernandes, however a significant part of that figure would not be paid until the summer.

It appears - for the first time in the January transfer window opened - that United and Sporting are in agreement on the value of the player.

Man City vs Man Utd Live on

Following reports in Spain, Sky Sports News confirmed that Barcelona are in talks with Sporting Lisbon and have proposed signing him this summer until 2025 but will loan him to Valencia until the end of the 2020-21 season.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.