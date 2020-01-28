Ed Woodward: Manchester United executive vice-chairman's home attacked by fans

Ed Woodward, his wife and their two children were not at the property on Tuesday evening

Ed Woodward's Cheshire home has been attacked by a mob of Manchester United fans.

A video emerged on social media on Tuesday evening of a group of hooded figures appearing to throw red flares over the gate of the United executive vice-chairman's house.

The video featured the caption "Ed Woodward's gonna die."

United released the following statement regarding the incident: "Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees.

"We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.

"Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by The Club and may face prosecution.

"Fans expressing opinion is one thing; criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this."

Neither Woodward, his wife or their two young children were present at the property during the time of the attack.

United's hierarchy have come under increasing pressure following their disappointing season, with the club accumulating their worst points tally in the top-flight after 24 games in over 30 years.

United supporters are also planning a walkout during Saturday evening's home game with Wolves, which is live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Reaction: 'Shocking and disgusting'

Speaking on The Debate on Sky Sports, Kevin Phillips and Graeme Le Saux voiced their outrage at the news that Woodward's home was targeted United supporters...

Phillips: "At the end of the day, football is just a game. It should never spill over to being personal. It's a game we all love, it is watched throughout the world and it makes you feel sick to hear that this has happened. It's shocking.

"There's a line and you don't cross that line. It's a sport and whatever is going on at United, or any club, you can't just hold one person responsible - even if that person owns the football club - because there's a board. They make joint decisions about whatever, so you can't blame one person and go and attack their house. It's just not ethically right, it's wrong."

Le Saux: "There's no excuse for people behaving in this way. No matter what you think of somebody within a football club, whatever their job is, they are trying to do the best they can. There are lots of reasons as to why Manchester United aren't performing consistently and you could argue that the structure of the club needs to modernise or change. There's lots of debate about that but you can't take it onto yourself and go and behave like that. It's disgraceful.

"Football at its best is there to entertain, for people to enjoy and be passionate about, but there's a line and everyone involved in football is constantly fighting about protecting what's sacred. Unfortunately, a sport can't be held responsible for the actions of either individuals or people's behaviour when it becomes so volatile."

