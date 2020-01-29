Manchester United's Marcos Rojo set to join Estudiantes on loan

Marcos Rojo is set to leave Manchester United on loan

Manchester United are prepared to allow defender Marcos Rojo to join Argentinian side Estudiantes on loan.

The 29-year-old has not played for United's first team since November and missed out on a Deadline Day loan move to Everton in the last window.

Rojo was filmed training with the first team at Carrington yesterday, but the recovery of Eric Bailly from injury means the Argentine has fallen further down manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pecking order.

It means Manchester United now have four other fit centre-backs available, with Axel Tuanzebe still to return.

Sky Sports News can confirm that the Argentina international is set to return to his home country, as first reported in the Daily Mail.

Estudiantes, based in La Plata, south-east of Buenos Aires, have former United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron as chairman.

The defender has been at Old Trafford since joining from Portuguse side Sporting CP in 2014 and will be hoping to claim his place back in the national side ahead of this summer's Copa America.

