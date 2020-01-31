Joshua King: Man Utd consider second bid for Bournemouth striker

Manchester United are considering a second bid for Bournemouth striker Joshua King after their first offer was rejected.

United are keen to sign a new striker before Friday's transfer deadline and it is understood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking at the Norway international as a possible replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.

"I know what Manchester United means to him so let's wait and see," said Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe on Friday.

King played under Solskjaer in United's reserves but was unable to make the breakthrough to the senior team.

0:59 Manchester United have had a bid rejected by Bournemouth for striker Joshua King Manchester United have had a bid rejected by Bournemouth for striker Joshua King

Bournemouth have rejected the bid because they feel King is crucial to their relegation fight, but according to Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper, United could make a second bid to bring him back to Old Trafford.

He said: "He's a player that Manchester United know plenty about - he came through the academy here. Solskjaer knows him well. It wouldn't surprise me if United went back in. It's certainly an interesting name and one that's got more resonance than Salomon Rondon or Willian Jose."

The 28-year-old has established himself at Bournemouth in the Premier League, scoring 45 goals in 151 appearances.

If United were to sign King, Blackburn have a sell-on percentage of any deal, which is thought to be around 20 per cent.

Despite their ongoing search for a new striker, United have turned down the chance to sign Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose.

Bournemouth not ruling out King exit

Speaking in his press conference on Friday morning, Howe said the club wanted to keep King but did not rule out his departure.

"Josh is much valued and loved by us and obviously another club has seen how good he is so let's wait and see," said Howe.

1:20 Eddie Howe says he is reluctant to let King leave this late in the window after a bid from Manchester United Eddie Howe says he is reluctant to let King leave this late in the window after a bid from Manchester United

"He's a massive part of our team. He's got unique pace and strength coupled with technical ability and an eye for goal. Speaking as the manager of the club, I'd be very reluctant to lose a player of that quality and from our point of view, the difficulty is how late it is in the window to find a replacement.

Asked about the prospect of another offer, Howe added: "It's a difficult question for me to answer because a lot of these things are out of my control. It's not my call. It's for the chief executive and the owner. All I can say is that I love Josh as a player and a person. I understand his position. I know what Manchester United means to him so let's wait and see."

Man Utd vs Wolves Live on

How to follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Sky Sports News - channel 409 - will bring you breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from reporters at grounds across the country and big-name studio guests such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our comprehensive Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest news and developments across the leagues from 6am, while we'll take you live to the newsroom by streaming more than four hours of Sky Sports News' Deadline Day coverage.

Join us from 9-10am, 12-1pm, 7-8pm and 10-11.30pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky Sports News at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go if you're on the move and just £9.99 will bag you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are out and about, be sure to follow @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #DeadlineDay to get involved!