Eric Bailly: Manchester United defender gives update after head clash against Chelsea

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has said the head injury he suffered in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea was "just a scare".

Bailly was taken to hospital after he clashed heads with United captain Harry Maguire at the end of the first half at Wembley.

The Ivory Coast international initially got back up to his feet but concern grew after he went to the sideline and he was subsequently loaded on to a stretcher and given oxygen.

Thank you for all the messages of support. I am ok, it was just a scare. I feel the pain of yesterday’s defeat even more. But we have to get back up and refocus on the two big games we have this week.#Thanks ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y5OqgpDC9H — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) July 20, 2020

Chelsea went on to win 3-1 as United's 19-game unbeaten run came to an end.

Bailly posted an update about his condition on Monday on Twitter: "Thank you for all the messages of support.

"I am ok, it was just a scare. I feel the pain of yesterday's defeat even more. But we have to get back up and refocus on the two big games we have this week.

"Eric is in hospital," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the game.

"They are going through the routine checks and protocols, I don't know and I haven't heard but of course it had a big big impact on the game."

Best wishes to Eric Bailly after the injury he sustained in today's game. We're all wishing you a speedy recovery, Eric.#MUNCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 19, 2020

Maguire and Bailly both drew blood after the collision, but Maguire was able to continue with a bandage around his head, which he dispensed of for the second half.

Moments before his collision with Maguire, Bailly had suffered a clash of heads with Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

Chelsea will face Arsenal in an all-London final on August 1 following Mikel Arteta's side's 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.