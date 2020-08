Champions League, Europa League state of play

The European football action continues apace - and is soon to reach a thrilling conclusion.

The continent's two club competitions, the Champions League and Europa League, are being played using new tournament-style formats in Portugal and Germany, five months after the coronavirus shut down the European season.

After knocking out Real Madrid, Manchester City face Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals on Saturday, with the winners facing Bayern Munich in midweek.

In the Europa League, Manchester United will play Sevilla in the semi-finals on Sunday night.

All of the ties will be one-legged encounters.

Quarter-finals

Atalanta 1-2 PSG (August 12, Estadio da Luz)

RB Leipzig 2-1 Atletico Madrid (August 13, Estadio Jose Alvalade)

Barcelona 2-8 Bayern (August 14, Estadio da Luz)

Manchester City vs Lyon (Saturday August 15, Estadio Jose Alvalade)

Semi-finals

Manchester City or Lyon vs Bayern Munich (Wednesday August 19, Estadio da Luz)

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain (Tuesday August 18, Estadio Jose Alvalade)

Final

Sunday August 23 (Estadio da Luz)

Semi-finals

Sevilla vs Man Utd (Sunday August 16, RheinEnergieStadion)

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk (Monday August 17, Merkur Spiel-Arena)

Final

Friday August 21 (RheinEnergieStadion)