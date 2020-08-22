Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain to appear in Greek court after 'hitting police officer'

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is due in court following his arrest on the island of Mykonos, Greek police have said.

The England defender, 27, was arrested following an alleged fight on Thursday night, along with two other Britons, aged 28 and 29.

Police said there had been an altercation and an exchange of words with officers, and that the three men would appear before a prosecutor on the nearby island of Syros on Saturday.

A statement released by the Hellenic Police's South Aegean region press office on Friday afternoon read: "Patrolling police officers in the area of Mykonos intervened and normalised a dispute between citizens.

"However, three foreigners involved in the incident turned against them, insulting and hitting a police officer with fists.

"The three foreigners were taken to the Mykonos Police Station, where upon their arrival they strongly resisted, pushing and beating three police officers.

"One of the detainees then tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed. The arrested (men) were taken to the Syros Prosecutor's Office."

Maguire and the two other detainees were transported to Syros by ship, where they will face charges by a public prosecutor, the police official added.

Manchester United said in a statement: "The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

"Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment."

Maguire had been on Mykonos with family and friends, having been given two weeks off following the side's semi-final defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League on Sunday.

The club is set to open their 2020/21 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on September 19 - having had their start delayed by a week due to their European involvement.