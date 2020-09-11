Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder back in training but could miss Crystal Palace opener

Pogba is back in training for United ahead of the start of the season

Paul Pogba has returned to Manchester United training after his positive coronavirus test, but is a doubt for their opening Premier League game against Crystal Palace on September 19.

Pogba was left out of France's Nations League games against Sweden and Croatia, after Didier Deschamps confirmed he had returned a positive test for COVID-19, when the French manager announced his squad for the double-header last week.

United have confirmed that Pogba "has returned to the fold and recuperated, getting back on the pitch at the Aon Training Complex this week".

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told MUTV: "Paul's had a couple of training sessions so he's lost out on a few sessions because of the virus, of course.

"But Paul is quick to get fit. Of course, he worked really hard to get back after lockdown last time and played the majority of the games.

"Hopefully, he'll be ready for next weekend. I am not 100 per cent sure though."

Pogba missed the majority of last season through injury but featured in nine matches for United after the resumption of Premier League action in June, helping the club to a third-placed finish and Champions League qualification.

Sky Sports News reported in August that Pogba, who has a year remaining on his current United deal, is expecting the club to open talks over a contract extension at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Juventus but is now happy with the prospect of remaining with his current employers.

United have also said that new £39m signing Donny van de Beek may feature in their friendly against Aston Villa on Saturday at Villa Park, as could Luke Shaw, with the defender having recovered from an ankle injury.

Axel Tuanzebe is set to miss out on a reunion with his former loan club Villa.

New United signing Donny van de Beek could play in United's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa

Solskjaer's side's start to the Premier League campaign was rescheduled for a later date due to their run to the Europa League semi-final last term, when they lost 2-1 to eventual winners Sevilla in Cologne, Germany.

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood is training away from the rest of the Manchester United squad as he awaits the results of his coronavirus test.

The 18-year-old, along with Manchester City's Phil Foden, were sent home from Iceland after flouting quarantine rules while away on international duty for England.

Chris Smalling has also returned to training at Carrington but is working away from the first-team set-up, with negotiations ongoing over a proposed return to Roma.

With less than a month remaining in the summer transfer window, United have made a breakthrough in their efforts to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

