Anthony Joshua and Odion Ighalo criticise Nigerian government following reports military shot at protesters

"The violence and killings are horrendous," says Joshua in video message; Ighalo says he feels 'ashamed': "We can't take this anymore"

Anthony Joshua and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo have condemned the Nigerian government following reports that soldiers opened fire on protesters in Lagos.

Nigerians have been demonstrating nationwide every day for nearly two weeks against a police unit called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Rights groups have accused the unit of extortion, harassment, torture and murders.

The unit was disbanded on October 11 but the protests have persisted and at least two people were shot on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, the Nigerian Army said no soldiers were at the scene of the shooting.

World heavyweight champion Joshua has called for change while Ighalo, following United's 2-1 Champions League win over PSG, released a video message criticising the country's government.

Change will happen!

It’s time 🇳🇬 https://t.co/T4AJYJQHPk — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) October 21, 2020

Joshua said: "The situation has escalated, the violence and killings are horrendous. All because of people saying they want to live in peace?

"I pray God opens the gates for the heroes of Nigeria! This was never a trend for me! It's real life and I want to learn how to make lasting change.

"I'm looking at hospitals to support, along with food and care packages in the time being. Change will happen."

Ighalo posted his tweet from the Parc des Princes pitch, having been an unused substitute on Tuesday night.

Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 20, 2020

Ighalo said: "The Nigerian government, you guys are a shame to the world for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets to kill unarmed protesters because they are protesting for their own rights? It's uncalled for.

"You people will be remembered in history as the first government to send the military to the city to start killing their own citizens. I am ashamed of this government, we are tired of you guys and we can't take this anymore."

Image: Ighalo helped Nigeria secure third place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt

Ighalo, who won 35 caps for Nigeria before retiring from international football after last year's Africa Cup of Nations, has called on the world to continue to bring awareness to the situation in his country.

His video was shared to millions of people through team-mate Marcus Rashford and former United star Rio Ferdinand.

"They will keep killing if the world don't talk about this," added Ighalo.