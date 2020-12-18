Amad Diallo: Winger gets Italian passport ahead of transfer to Manchester United from Atalanta

Atalanta winger Amad Diallo has been granted an Italian passport ahead of his pending £37.2m transfer to Manchester United, according to Sky in Italy.

United are optimistic the forward, who has also received Italian citizenship, will be granted a United Kingdom work permit to enable him to travel to Manchester next month.

The Premier League club confirmed they had agreed a deal for the 18-year-old on transfer deadline day in October, shortly after Diallo's proposed move to Parma collapsed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved for the winger after their long pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's England international Jadon Sancho failed.

Diallo made the move to Atalanta's academy in 2015 and was handed his senior debut last October in the 7-1 victory over Udinese.

The youngster found the net after coming off the bench in that game and in doing so he became the first player born in 2002 to score a goal in Serie A.

Diallo has made four appearances in Serie A, while last season he scored seven goals and registered 11 assists in 24 appearances for the youth team.

In the 2018/19 campaign, Diallo scored 18 goals and delivered 13 assists and his impressive performances paved the way for him to begin training with Atalanta's senior squad.

Image: Diallo has been compared to Lionel Messi by Atalanta captain Papu Gomez

Who is Amad Diallo?

