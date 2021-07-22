Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Leon Goretzka - Manchester United are lining up Germany midfielder Goretzka amid mounting fears they will be forced to sell Paul Pogba (The Sun, July 22)

Kieran Trippier - Atletico Madrid are playing hardball with Manchester United over England defender Trippier (The Sun, July 20); The England defender is desperate for a return to the Premier League and is waiting eagerly for Manchester United to make a move (Daily Telegraph, July 15); Atletico Madrid want almost £43m if they are to sell Trippier this summer. The Spanish champions do not want to part with the England right-back, who has two years left on his current contract (Sky Sports, June 17)

Raphael Varane - Varane will land a lucrative pay rise with his proposed move to United with the club prepared to more than double his current salary at Real Madrid (Mirror, July 18); United are close to agreeing personal terms with the representatives of the Real defender (Sky Sports, July 17).

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United are expected to confirm the £73m signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho within days (Sky Sports, July 14); Manchester United have confirmed an agreement in principle to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £73m; Sancho is set to undergo a medical at United fresh from his Euro 2020 heartbreak with England (Daily Mail, July 13).

Vinicius Jr - United were offered Vinicius Jr in their negotiations with Madrid over the signing of Varane (Daily Star, July 18).

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - Italy and Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo has been linked with a move to Manchester United on the back of his Euro 2020 heroics with his country (Daily Mail, July 14).

Eduardo Camavinga - Manchester United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old Rennes midfielder (Sky Sports, July 7).

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - Manchester United scouts had one eye on Italy's squad at Wembley on Sunday as the club reportedly chase Di Lorenzo (Daily Star, July 12).

Cristian Romero, Sven Botman and Jules Kounde - The trio are among names on Manchester United's list of potential new centre-backs as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen to compete with Man City for 2021/22 Premier League title (Sky Sports, May 12)

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

Paul Pogba - PSG are interested in signing Pogba (Sky Sports, July 22); PSG have turned their attention to Pogba and hope to be able to secure the United midfielder this summer for £50m with his contract beginning to run down (Daily Mirror, July 21); Pogba will let his contract run down and make a decision on his United future next summer as Juventus ponder trying to tempt him back to Turin (Daily Express, July 20)

Jesse Lingard - Everton have joined the list of clubs keeping tabs on Lingard's situation at United (The Sun, July 21); Lingard is part of United's plans going into the new season, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "He's still in my plans. I expect him at Man Utd at the start of the season" (July 18).

Diogo Dalot - AC Milan plan to resume talks over a new loan deal for defender Dalot (Sky Sports, July 21); Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in a move for Portugal right-back Dalot (Daily Mail, July 19).

Facundo Pellistri - Pellistri wants to stay and fight for his place at United - despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing that he plans to loan out the 19-year-old Uruguayan winger (The Sun, July 19).

Alex Telles - United will block Jose Mourinho signing Telles for Roma on a loan deal because they want to sell the defender on a permanent deal (Daily Star, July 18); Roma are in talks to sign United left-back Alex Telles (Sky in Italy, July 14).

Brandon Williams - The 20-year-old full-back's proposed loan to Southampton could be scuppered by United's financial demands (talkSPORT, July 15).

Confirmed Man Utd signings

Tom Heaton - Aston Villa, free

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Tahith Chong - Birmingham, loan

Joel Pereira - contract expired

Sergio Romero - contract expired

Nathan Bishop - Mansfield, loan

Reece Devine - St Johnstone, loan