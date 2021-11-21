Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'honoured' to have managed Man Utd but accepts it is time to 'step aside'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is "honoured and privileged" to have managed Manchester United but accepts he paid the price for not being able to "take the next step".

​​Solskjaer was sacked as United manager on Sunday after an "embarrassing" 4-1 defeat at Watford, with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino the club's top target to take over next summer.

United have confirmed Solskjaer's assistant Michael Carrick will be placed in temporary charge, with the club also revealing their intention to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

Speaking for the first time since his dismissal, Solskjaer told United's official website: "First of all, I want to thank the board and the owners for giving me the opportunity because it's not for everyone and I've had the opportunity.

"I'm so honoured and privileged to have been trusted to take the club forward, and I really hope that I leave it in a better state than when I came.

"It's one of those things you dream of in your life. When you've been a player, when you've been a reserve-team coach, the next job then, the only dream and the only thing you haven't done is to manage the club, and I have now.

"It's been a ball, it's been absolutely enjoyable from the first to the last minute, so I have to thank all the players because since I came in, they're top lads, top people. Some have come, some have gone, but all of them, they've been such an enjoyable bunch to work with.

"The board and the owners have backed me in (terms of) bringing good people in, good players in and I think, or I know, I leave this club with a better squad.

"I think everyone knows I've given everything for this club. This club means everything to me.

"I've made great friends, I've reconnected with some great friends, new staff coming in I've become really good friends with. The other staff that was here when I was there, we're good friends and we have connected and that's what it's about at a club like this.

"With the fans, they have been amazing. From day one at Cardiff until the last one now. [They've been] top, and we'll see each other again."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

Solskjaer signed a new three-year deal in July but leaves United after a run of five defeats in their past seven Premier League matches saw them fall 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

United finished second to Manchester City last season and lost the Europa League final to Villarreal after a marathon penalty shoot-out

"I wanted us to take the next step to challenge for the league, to win trophies, but unfortunately I couldn't get the results we needed and it's time for me to step aside," the Norwegian said.

"Second place last season ahead of arguably one of the best teams in Europe (Liverpool), I think that's a great achievement as well.

"And we were so close in Europe. Sometimes that's the fine margin for you, one penalty."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Solskjaer left Manchester United's Carrington training base on Sunday after being sacked as manager

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino is United's first choice as Solskjaer's permanent replacement, with Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag understood to be second on the club's shortlist.

Pochettino was heavily linked with United following his sacking by Spurs in November 2019 but eventually joined PSG in January 2021. Sky Sports News has been told Ten Hag would "100 per cent be interested in the job" in the summer. Both men have contracts at the current clubs until 2023.

"I want him to be successful," Solskjaer said of his successor. "Hopefully I've laid the foundations for that to happen because I know I'm good at what I'm doing.

"I'm one hundred per cent sure to create a football environment, that's where I'm good at and at some point, I'll probably be back [working in football]."

"I don't want to pre-empt anything but the two times I've left Molde, they've won the league the year after, so all the best to whoever takes over - that's the expectations.

"I know the foundation is there, I know they're ready to kick on and I'm sure they will."

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures

November 23: Villarreal (a) - Champions League, kick-off 5.45pm

November 28: Chelsea (a) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

December 2: Arsenal (h) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm

December 5: Crystal Palace (h) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

December 8: Young Boys (h) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm