Man Utd appoint Erik ten Hag special on Sky Sports News - Free stream from 5pm

United have appointed Ajax boss Ten Hag as their new manager, to replace interim Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

The 52-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. He told United's website: "It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

Mauricio Pochettino, the Paris Saint-Germain manager who previously coached Tottenham and Southampton, and Julen Lopetegui, the Sevilla boss, were also interviewed by United, but the club are believed to have felt the Dutchman was the one that most closely aligned with their plans for the future.

Erik ten Hag must waste no timing in tackling the pressing issues at Manchester United.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick - who is due to take up a consultancy role at Old Trafford this summer - believes the team could require 10 new players as part of a huge rebuild.

With United having finally confirmed the appointment of their new manager, Sky Sports takes a look at some of the key problem areas he must rectify...

Will Ten Hag walk into Champions League football?

Man Utd are currently sixth in the Premier League, three points off the top four but having played a game more than both Tottenham (fourth) and Arsenal (fifth). Will they squeeze into the top four? Here are their remaining fixtures...