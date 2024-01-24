Transfer Talk Podcast: What Man Utd appointing a new CEO means for their transfer strategy

Sky Sports News' Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth discuss all the big stories in the January transfer window on The Transfer Talk Podcast.

Listen and subscribe on:

Transfer Talk Podcast: Phillips secures Hammers switch, Newcastle stand firm on Trippier and Wilson, Man Utd's transfer restructure and Ornstein on Arsenal

The Transfer Talk Podcast is back with Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth joined The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The panel discuss Kalvin Phillips' move to West Ham and also Newcastle fighting off interest in Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron.

They also take a look at Man Utd appointing a new CEO and what it would mean for their transfer strategy, plus we hear the latest from Arsenal and their quiet transfer window. Could a defender be moving to Emirates Stadium this month?

Finally, what are the chances of Roberto Firmino and Karim Benzema moving to the Premier League? The panel give their thoughts and look at some potential exits at Chelsea. Clould Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher leave Stamford Bridge?

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Listen and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Castbox or wherever else you consume your podcasts, and keep an eye on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App for the best-written analysis, video and live blogs.

Until then, follow our live Transfer Centre for all the latest transfer news.