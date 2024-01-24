Transfer Talk Podcast: What Man Utd appointing a new CEO means for their transfer strategy

Your one-stop shop for all the football transfer news, with special guests and episodes
Wednesday 24 January 2024 19:20, UK
Sky Sports News' Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth discuss all the big stories in the January transfer window on The Transfer Talk Podcast.
The Transfer Talk Podcast is back with Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth joined The Athletic's David Ornstein.
The panel discuss Kalvin Phillips' move to West Ham and also Newcastle fighting off interest in Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron.
They also take a look at Man Utd appointing a new CEO and what it would mean for their transfer strategy, plus we hear the latest from Arsenal and their quiet transfer window. Could a defender be moving to Emirates Stadium this month?
Finally, what are the chances of Roberto Firmino and Karim Benzema moving to the Premier League? The panel give their thoughts and look at some potential exits at Chelsea. Clould Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher leave Stamford Bridge?
Listen and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Castbox or wherever else you consume your podcasts, and keep an eye on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App for the best-written analysis, video and live blogs.
Until then, follow our live Transfer Centre for all the latest transfer news.