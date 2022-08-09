Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United pull out of deal for Bologna forward after £7.6m bid rejected and ex-players privately expressed concerns

Manchester United will not be pursuing a deal for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic after former United players privately expressed concerns about the potential transfer.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that United had a bid of £7.6m rejected for the former West Ham and Stoke City forward. Arnautovic was a player Erik ten Hag wanted.

Several United supporters also contacted the club to complain about the prospect of Arnautovic playing for United.

United were expected to go back in with an improved offer, but have decided to move on to other targets.

Bologna's asking price for the forward was believed to be more than what United were prepared to pay.

Bologna sporting director Marco Di Vaio looked to close the door on United's attempts to sign Arnautovic, claiming the forward is "priceless".

Sky in Italy reported on Sunday that United had a bid of approximately £7.6m turned down by Bologna for the 33-year-old, but were expected to return with an improved offer.

"We want to keep going with Arnautovic and keep him, he's at the centre of our project," Di Vaio told Italia 1.

"Bologna's wish now is to keep our current team and strengthen it in order to have an important season. Money is not the issue, Marko is priceless for us."

Erik ten Hag is the driving force behind the move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

United have done their best to sign the players Ten Hag wants - such as Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Frenkie de Jong, Antony, Marko Arnautovic and Adrien Rabiot.

Ten Hag turned down the chance to sign former PSG and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum before he moved to Roma last week. The former Liverpool midfielder was keen to move to United.

Meanwhile, former United forward Memphis Depay wants to return to the Premier League from Barcelona.

United's move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is "progressing well".

Talks continue with Rabiot's mother over personal terms as United remain in discussions with Juventus over the final details of the deal, which is thought to be worth £15m plus add-ons.

Sky Sports News has been told Erik ten Hag is very keen on the player and that there is "full alignment" between the manager and the recruitment department over the signing.

United have not given up on signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong but are growing increasingly frustrated with the hold up at the Barcelona end. They continue to look at other targets.

However, while De Jong's deal has proven to be a complicated one to do, but they have not given up on the Netherlands international, and there is still a belief there is a deal to be done.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated there have been offers but has indicated that De Jong wants to stay, and that the club want him to stay. However, economic issues have not gone away and the matter of De Jong's deferred wages remains unresolved.

Central midfield has been a priority position all summer for United and signing both Rabiot and De Jong has not been ruled out.