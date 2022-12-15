Man Utd transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the 2023 winter transfer window opening on January 1, we round up the players linked with moves in and out of Manchester United.

Image: Cody Gakpo has been a target for Man Utd since Erik ten Hag became manager

Manchester United are looking at forward players and right-backs ahead of the January transfer window - but there is a significant chance they will not sign anyone next month.

Sky Sports News has been told PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, who was a summer target, is one of a few forward players United have been interested in.

United are also keeping an eye on a number of right-backs, but a move for one is likely to depend on whether Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told Sky Sports News earlier in December that Man Utd's Marcus Rashford could be a summer transfer target if he is a free agent.

Rashford is out of contract in the summer, but United have an option to extend his deal by 12 months.

Al-Khelaifi confirmed his club had been in touch with Rashford previously and said if the forward was to be a free agent in the summer he would have lots of clubs chasing his signature - including PSG.

"He's another player that is really amazing," said Al-Khelaifi. "And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely.

"We're not hiding it, we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?

"Today if he's a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we're interested we will talk to him."

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Youssoufa Moukoko - Chelsea face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund's Moukoko, but interested clubs will have to convince the 18-year-old German that he will not be signed to sit on the bench (The Times, December 15).

Image: Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko is a target for Premier League targets

Cody Gakpo - Man Utd are interested in the Netherlands forward as one of a number of targets in January (Sky Sports, December 14).

Cher Ndour - Manchester United want Benfica starlet Ndour who is out of contract next year (Daily Mirror, December 14).

Diogo Costa - Manchester United are pressing on with plans to target Porto's Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa despite some less-than-convincing displays at the World Cup in Qatar (Daily Express, December 14).

Image: Josko Gvardiol was a star performer at the World Cup

Josko Gvardiol - Manchester United have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig's Croatia star Josko Gvardiol but will face huge competition for the 20-year-old's signature (The Sun, December 12).

Kim Min-jae - Manchester United have renewed their interest in South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, but now face having to pay Napoli potentially 10-times more than the £3m they could have signed him for from Beijing Sinobo Guoan 18 months ago (Sunday Mirror, December 11).

The players linked with a Man Utd exit

Alejandro Garnacho - David de Gea has warned Real Madrid to remove Manchester United youngster Garnacho from their transfer plans as "we won't let him leave" (Daily Mail, December 12).

What's the latest on Man Utd's takeover?

Manchester United have told manager Erik ten Hag that an Old Trafford takeover would give him greater spending power to put the club back at the top of English football (Daily Mail, December 15).

What are the latest contract talks?

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are preparing to offer contract extensions to five players whose deals are set to expire in the next few months - David de Gea, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Fred (Daily Star, December 14).

Marcus Rashford - Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United are activating the one-year extension to Marcus Rashford's contract as he tries to persuade the England international to sign a new long-term deal (Daily Telegraph, December 12).

Ten Hag is hopeful that he can get the 25-year-old to extend his stay at Old Trafford (The Times, December 12).

Confirmed Man Utd signings

None.

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Cristiano Ronaldo - contract mutually terminated.