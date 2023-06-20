Man Utd's Zidane Iqbal poised to leave Old Trafford and join Dutch side FC Utrecht

FC Utrecht are closing in on signing Manchester United trailblazer Zidane Iqbal on a permanent deal.

Academy graduate Iqbal is set to put pen-to-paper on a contract with Eredivisie club, ending his decade-plus long association with United where he has progressed through the age groups.

Iqbal made history in December 2021 when he appeared in the Champions League game against Young Boys to become the first British South Asian to play for Manchester United.

The Manchester-born midfielder, whose mother is Iraqi and father is Pakistani, appeared on United's bench on seven occasions during the most recent Premier League campaign.

Iqbal recently turned 20 and penned a new United contract last season.

But the Iraq international now looks on course to continue his career in the top division of Dutch football, with his departure from Old Trafford first reported by The Athletic's David Ornstein.

News of Iqbal's departure comes less than a week another leading light from Britain's South Asian community, Arjan Raikhy, elected to leave Aston Villa.

Raikhy, who is reportedly a transfer target for Wolves and Leicester, shot to prominence with a wonder goal against Chelsea for Villa's U18s back in November 2020.

The technically-gifted midfielder made his senior first-team debut just two months later in an FA Cup third round tie against Liverpool, described by supporters' group Punjabi Villans as "incredible".

Raikhy ended a memorable season by setting up Ben Chrisene's opener in a 2-1 victory against Liverpool as Villa's U18s lifted the FA Youth Cup.

The Sikh-Punjabi enjoyed another productive campaign the following season as he earned the distinction of helping two teams - Stockport County and Grimsby Town - get promoted back to the Football League during two separate loan spells.

Despite impressing for Villa during their winter break in Dubai ahead of last year's World Cup, Raikhy has been released along with a number of other players ahead of next season.

