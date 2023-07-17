Andre Onana: Manchester United have broad agreement with Inter Milan over signing goalkeeper

Man Utd have a broad agreement in place with Inter Milan over the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana, with the player keen on a move to Old Trafford.

There is work to do to get the deal over the line as both clubs discuss the structure of the move. Onana has made it clear he wants to join and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

United remain hopeful a full agreement can be reached in time for Onana to play some part in the pre-season tour of the US, which runs until July 31.

Onana has made clear his intention to move to Old Trafford and reunite with his former Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag, who is driving the move for the 27-year-old.

United continue to explore the signing of Japan 'keeper Zion Suzuki from Urawa Red Diamonds after David De Gea failed to agree terms on a new contract and announced he is leaving the club.

West Ham interested in McTominay

West Ham are interested in midfielder Scott McTominay, though Man Utd have yet to receive any official bids.

The final decision over the player will rest with the McTominay himself - he has two years left on his contract with the option of a further year.

Elsewhere, dialogue remains open with Galatasaray over the signing of midfielder Fred, with early suggestions indicating a gap in valuation.

Fulham enquired earlier in the window and remain interested - but not at the current asking price, while clubs from Saudi Arabia are also thought to be keen.

Fred has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will sanction the re-opening of talks with Nottingham Forest over Dean Henderson, but only if they can complete a deal for Onana.

Everton also remain in talks with Manchester United over the signing of Anthony Elanga.

United remain in talks with Atalanta over Hojlund

Man Utd's focus is on Onana for now, but they still hope to get a deal done for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

There is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done with Hojlund keen on the move.

If there are departures in defence and midfield, United will look at their options.

They remain interested in Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. The Morocco international played under Erik ten Hag at Utrecht.

Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund has been compared to Erling Haaland.

With exclusive insight from those who have worked with the Atalanta striker, Adam Bate finds out why the Dane is described as a rock-star footballer and the total package...

