Rasmus Hojlund: Atalanta striker completes medical ahead of £72m Manchester United move

Rasmus Hojlund has completed his medical with Manchester United ahead of a £72m move from Atalanta, and will be unveiled during their friendly with Lens on Saturday.

The Atalanta striker is expected to sign a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

The deal for Hojlund is worth an initial £64m, plus £8m in performance-related add-ons. Atalanta went into negotiations wanting £77m guaranteed.

A formal announcement of his signing could come this weekend, with a chance the 20-year-old may be presented during their friendly against Lens.

United also face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday - which may give him enough time to feature in their final pre-season game.

As previously reported by Sky Sports News, the forward's destination of choice has been Old Trafford, so there was no concern over PSG's interest in the Denmark international.

The Premier League side were handed a boost on Saturday when Atalanta signed Almeria forward El Bilal Toure, while Hojlund was left out of the squad that played Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly.

United's incoming business is now largely done, and any more arrivals are likely to depend on departures.

There is interest in the likes of Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek.

If there are exits, United are understood to be ready to go into the market to replace them.

Strong interest remains in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Eriksen: Hojlund is a very good player

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen shares his thoughts on potential new signing Hojland and goalkeeper Andre Onana

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen speaking after their friendly with Borussia Dortmund about the prospective arrival of Rasmus Hojlund:

"What's he like? He's a strong number nine," Eriksen said.

"He's developed a lot in the last year from when I first saw him with the national team [to] a year's time, so, yeah, he's a very good player."

Put to Eriksen that Hojlund had gone under the radar for many until the recent transfer talk, he said: "I suppose we don't get enough media attention in Denmark that's why, so people outside Denmark don't know enough.

"He's a nice guy, he's a good player. Like I said, he's developed, turning into just a nine, which he's played for the national team.

"I have to be honest I haven't seen that many games for Atalanta, but I know how they play and he fitted in well there, so, yeah, he's a good player."

'Man Utd have solved three core squad issues'

Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy reports that Hojlund is edging closer to a move to Manchester United as the two clubs have agreed a fee and the Danish striker has no reported problems agreeing personal terms

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

"United are conscious that Hojlund is more potential than the finished article, but believe Erik ten Hag's coaching could help mould him into an elite player.

"Marcus Rashford may need to play some games as United's focal point while the 20-year-old adjusts and gains experience. Long-term he is seen as a talent that has the potential to become world class under Ten Hag.

"United have now solved the three core squad issues the manager identified: a goalkeeper, forward and dynamic midfielder. This has been done within the budget the club set themselves, which was conditioned by Financial Fair Play regulations.

"Hojlund had made it very clear Old Trafford was his destination of choice, so even though PSG had registered their interest with a take-it-or-leave-it bid, there was no worry or concern at United's end because they knew the player wanted to join them, they knew they had done a lot of homework on this deal and they have still stayed within their budget.

"United have talked Atalanta down from what they initially wanted. The last asking price was £77m guaranteed. We know that United have gone for £64m guaranteed, so they feel that is a win. We have to stress this is a 20-year-old who is still very inexperienced, so it is quite a hefty price for United to pay.

"But they believe he has got such a high ceiling and that he can progress and become world class under Erik ten Hag, so it's basically backing their manager's coaching ability and what the scouts have seen in Hojlund.

"We're told it wasn't because of PSG coming into the race that United have elevated their price point; it's simply because, to get the deal done in time for the player to have enough training sessions with the squad to be ready for the start of the season, they wanted to get an agreement in place. They feel a compromise has been reached, even though they've gone higher than they probably would have liked to."

Sky Sports' football feature writer Adam Bate:

Rasmus Hojlund has captured the imagination after an encouraging season in Serie A and Manchester United are betting on the 20-year-old talent to be the next superstar striker in European football. But how can they get the best from the young Dane?

Sturm Graz's tactics demanded Hojlund make penetrative runs in behind the opposition defence. "That needs a lot of sprints and a lot of quick decisions from our strikers, and I think those are big strengths of Rasmus," head coach Christian Ilzer told Sky Sports.

"I think it was key that our philosophy and style fitted his skillset perfectly so he came into a good environment. Ras was a great addition to our team with his abilities. It was his speed, his general physique and his willingness to work hard against the ball."

Erik ten Hag will welcome a pressing forward with pace but patience will be required. Hojlund has promise but United need to see significant progression to justify this outlay. He made that progress at Sturm Graz and again with Atalanta. This next step is the key one.

Ten Hag: Real Madrid defeat shows why Man Utd need a striker

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says their missed chances against Real Madrid highlights why he wants to bring a new striker to the club

Ten Hag said United's inability to take their chances in a 2-0 friendly loss to Real Madrid on Thursday "absolutely" emphasised their need for a new striker.

United had chances of their own but failed to score with any of their 14 attempts - an all too familiar tale given their problems taking opportunities last season.

Asked if the attacking display in Texas emphasised why they were looking to sign a new striker, Ten Hag said: "Absolutely.

"There were two things - the pressing can be better from the start and scoring goals.

"I think we need more players who are capable to be in the one-on-ones and we had the situations of one-on-ones."

