Champions League group-stage draw: When is it and who could Man City, Arsenal, Man Utd, Newcastle and Celtic face?

The Champions League group-stage draw will see Man City, Arsenal, Man Utd, Newcastle and Celtic discover their opponents for the opening round of the 2023/24 edition.

Rangers will hope to be in the mix, too, with a play-off against PSV Eindhoven coming up in August.

When is the draw?

The 2023/24 Champions League group stage draw will take place at 5pm (BST) on Thursday August 31 in Monaco.

Image: Man City are the defending Champions League title holders

Who is in the draw?

Twenty-six teams qualified automatically for the Champions League group stage via their 2022/23 league position, while six further teams will book their places via the play-offs.

England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle

Spain: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin

Italy: Inter Milan, Lazio, AC Milan, Napoli

France: Paris Saint-Germain, Lens

Portugal: Porto, Benfica

Netherlands: Feyenoord

Austria: Red Bull Salzburg

Scotland: Celtic

Serbia: Red Star Belgrade

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

*Six teams will be added to the list from the play-off process

How does the draw work?

The 32 teams will be split into four seeding pots for Thursday's draw.

Pot 1 will consist of the holders Man City, Europa League winners Sevilla, and six domestic champions. Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own league at this stage, although teams from England and Scotland could be drawn against each other. UEFA will confirm any other restrictions ahead of the draw ceremony.

When are the group stage games?

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29

Matchday 6: December 12/13

Image: Wembley will host the 2024 Champions League final

The key Champions League dates

The 2023/24 Champions League final will take place on June 1, 2024 at Wembley Stadium.

Round of 16: February 13/14/20/21 & March 5/6/12/13

Quarter-finals: April 9/10 & 16/17, 2024

Semi-finals: April 30/May 1 & 7/8, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024 (Wembley, England)