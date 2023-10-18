Man Utd wait for Sir Jim Ratcliffe deal goes on but 'endgame' in sight ahead of Thursday board meeting

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's proposed deal to buy a minority stake in Manchester United is unlikely to be ratified at Thursday's board meeting.

Ratcliffe is expected to purchase 25 per cent of the Premier League club for £1.3bn in a deal which would give his company, INEOS, control over Man Utd's footballing operations.

Sheffield United

Manchester United Saturday 21st October 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

"It's a very complicated deal but I think that is why it is taking a little bit longer than anticipated," said Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol. "We're approaching the endgame and I think that is going to be Sir Jim Ratcliffe buying at least a minority stake to begin with."

Another indication that Ratcliffe's deal for United is getting closer is a report from Bloomberg which claims INEOS will hold a credit update call on Monday at 3pm to update shareholders. The petrochemicals company is not commenting.

Who are the board members at Man Utd? Joel Glazer – executive co-chairman and director

Avram Glazer – executive co-chairman and director

Kevin Glazer - director

Bryan Glazer – director

Darcie Glazer – director

Edward Glazer – director

Richard Arnold – chief executive officer and director

Cliff Baty – chief financial officer and director

Patrick Stewart – chief legal officer and director

Robert Leitao – independent director

Manu Sawhney – independent director

John Hooks – independent director

Thursday's Manchester United board meeting is standard practice and has not been called to specifically discuss this deal. They are usually partly virtual because the Glazer family are based in the United States.

It is also unlikely there will be a resolution to the strategic review which sparked the long-winded takeover race involving Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim after it was announced last November.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Riath Al-Samarrai from the Daily Mail looks into the latest updates surrounding Sir Jim Ratcliffe's attempts to make a deal with the Glazer family

The Qatari bid led by Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the process last weekend eight months after initially declaring its plans for buying Man Utd. This, it is thought, was the only offer for 100 per cent of the club.

Timeline of Man Utd takeover process November 22, 2022: The Glazers confirm they are open to a sale but say other options "including new investment" will be considered.

The Glazers confirm they are open to a sale but say other options "including new investment" will be considered. February 17, 2023: Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani make rival bids for Man Utd takeover. Qatari wants to buy 100 per cent of the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani make rival bids for Man Utd takeover. Qatari wants to buy 100 per cent of the club. February 18, 2023: US hedge fund Elliott Management lodge proposal for investment in Man Utd.

US hedge fund Elliott Management lodge proposal for investment in Man Utd. February 28, 2023: Glazers split on sale after bids fail to meet £6bn valuation.

Glazers split on sale after bids fail to meet £6bn valuation. March 5, 2023: Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe make it through to next stage of the process along with unnamed bidder.

Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe make it through to next stage of the process along with unnamed bidder. March 10, 2023: Elliott Management make it through to the second stage of the Man Utd sale process.

Elliott Management make it through to the second stage of the Man Utd sale process. March 16 & 17, 2023: Qatari group and Sir Jim Ratcliffe meet Raine Group at Old Trafford before being given access to detailed financial information. Sheikh Jassim stays away.

Qatari group and Sir Jim Ratcliffe meet Raine Group at Old Trafford before being given access to detailed financial information. Sheikh Jassim stays away. March 22, 2023: Raine extend deadline for second bids after requests from Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe. Elliott Management did make minority stake offer before the soft deadline.

Raine extend deadline for second bids after requests from Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe. Elliott Management did make minority stake offer before the soft deadline. March 23, 2023: Ratcliffe makes his second bid.

Ratcliffe makes his second bid. March 24, 2023: Sheikh Jassim makes his second bid.

Sheikh Jassim makes his second bid. April 11, 2023: The Glazers take the sale process to a third round with interested parties asked to submit final offers by end of April.

The Glazers take the sale process to a third round with interested parties asked to submit final offers by end of April. April 28, 2023: Sheikh Jassim makes world-record bid. Ratcliffe also makes his offer before the deadline.

Sheikh Jassim makes world-record bid. Ratcliffe also makes his offer before the deadline. May 16, 2023: Sheikh Jassim goes in with fourth bid close to £5bn. INEOS proposal values Man Utd at a higher price but is not for the whole club and would give Glazers chance to keep 20 per cent stake.

Sheikh Jassim goes in with fourth bid close to £5bn. INEOS proposal values Man Utd at a higher price but is not for the whole club and would give Glazers chance to keep 20 per cent stake. June 7, 2023: Sheikh Jassim submits a fifth improved bid.

Sheikh Jassim submits a fifth improved bid. October 14, 2023: Sheikh Jassim withdraws from process.

Ratcliffe initially wanted to buy the Glazers' 69 per cent shareholding, but has agreed to leave the American family with their majority stake ahead of a potential full takeover.

Analysis: How Ratcliffe could take full control of Man Utd

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"This is a regular board meeting tomorrow (Thursday). It's been in the diary for a long time. The board meeting hasn't been called to discuss or ratify a specific deal, so I would be surprised if there was any announcement tomorrow about Sir Jim Ratcliffe buying 25 per cent of Manchester United.

"The deal that Ratcliffe is trying to do with the Glazer family is a very, very complicated deal because he wants to buy a minority stake to begin with.

"The Glazer family own 69 per cent of the club, so you've got to think about the other 31 per cent of the shares that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well.

"You have to do a deal probably for the B shares owned by the Glazers and the A shares that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Then there has to be an agreement about Ratcliffe buying the rest of the shares and owning the whole club, if that is what he wants to do.

"Also there has to be an agreement over his control of the football side of the operation when he only owns 25 per cent of the club."