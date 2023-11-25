 Skip to content
Jones Knows best bets: How to back Everton at 100/1 vs Man Utd

Watch free Premier League highlights of all matches just after full time; watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Everton vs Man Utd & Fulham vs Wolves all live on Sky Sports

Lewis Jones

Football Journalist

Saturday 25 November 2023 19:00, UK

Jordan Pickford celebrates Everton&#39;s win at West Ham
Image: Jordan Pickford is part of a 100/1 Bet Builder vs Man Utd

Jones Knows is back with his Premier League best bets column and has found a way to back Everton to beat Manchester United at 100/1 on Super Sunday.

Back the Jones Knows 7/1 weekend treble!
Charlie Taylor to make 1+ foul, Nottingham Forest double chance vs Brighton & Everton to beat Man Utd

Jones Knows' profit and loss for the season?

After a three-week hiatus from the tipping and betting game for paternity leave where I helped nurture the next Tony Bloom/Matthew Benham through his first few weeks as a human, we are back. The nappies pushed aside.

It's time to get this column rolling back into profit with an in-depth look at the big game on Sky Sports this weekend: Man City vs Liverpool at 12.30pm. The Premier League is back with a bang. Be lucky.

P+L = -13.5

1pt on Everton to beat Manchester United, Jordan Pickford & Jarrod Branthwaite both to be carded (100/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

Everton vs Manchester United
Image: Everton vs Manchester United

My chips are firmly in on Everton this weekend - and I'm liking the look of some yellow card prices for their players too. Jordan Pickford (5/1 with Sky Bet) will be running down the clock at every opportunity and was carded in atmospheric home wins over Arsenal and Bournemouth last season while Jarrad Branthwaite (5/1) has been booked in four of his 12 appearances this season. Adding both players to be carded to an Everton win results in a 100/1 treble. That's big.

