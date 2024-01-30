Premier League predictions: Danny Ings to get back on scoresheet for West Ham - and more woe for Manchester United

Our tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the midweek Premier League card, providing his insight and betting analysis on an intriguing set of fixtures.

West Ham vs Bournemouth, Thursday 7.30pm

I am not overly keen on investing in pro West Ham angles considering the attacking talent they have missing in Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus but the 5/2 with Sky Bet on Danny Ings scoring does look too good to pass up.

The striker looked more like his sharp and busy self in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United, playing a part in both goals during a performance where he racked up an expected goals total of 0.82 from his six shots.

The markets have ignored the fact Ings is a finisher at this level, who has worked at a goal ratio average of 0.45 goals per 90 minutes throughout a Premier League career that has seen him score 70 goals.

He can get on the scoresheet in what looks a very tricky game to call from an outright perspective.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Wolves vs Manchester United, Thursday 8.15pm

There remains a stench of mid-table obscurity about Manchester United.

At the time of writing on Monday, they are exactly 16 points off Liverpool at the top of the Premier League and exactly 16 points off Luton Town in the relegation zone. Erik ten Hag's side are not underperforming according to the metrics either - with their expected points data ranking them as the 11th best team in the Premier League.

There is no obvious evidence to suggest a change in fortunes is on the horizon, either.

With all that in mind, Wolves are not being given the respect they deserve in the outright market with 7/4 available with Sky Bet on a home win.

When you assess their home form this season of being unbeaten in their last nine despite facing Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea, then you start to question why they are being installed as outsiders for this contest. With Pedro Neto back, looking fit and fresh after firing in the 2-0 win over West Brom, I'd be leaning towards a Wolves play here with the draw no bet option at Evens a shrewd way of giving yourself some insurance if the game ends level.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

