John Murtough: Man Utd football director steps down with Dan Ashworth set to replace him

Manchester United have confirmed that John Murtough has stepped down as football director.

It brings an end to over a decade of service for the club, and was not an unexpected development with INEOS building a new football operations structure.

Dan Ashworth will assume the role once Man Utd agree compensation with Newcastle, or his period of gardening leaves ends.

A club statement release on Tuesday read: "John Murtough is to step down from his position as football director of Manchester United and leave the club after almost 11 years in a variety of roles at Carrington."

Image: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag pictured with outgoing football director Murtough

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: "We want to thank John for his loyal service over many years, and for his support and integrity during this period of transition. He leaves with our best wishes for the future."

Co-chair Joel Glazer added: "After 11 years of tireless work for the club, John has mutually agreed with us that now is the right time to step aside and allow the new football leadership structure to be put in place. He will always be welcome back at Manchester United as a friend of the club."

Sky Sports News reported last week Man Utd have also approached Southampton about hiring their director of football Jason Wilcox.

They hope negotiations will move quicker despite a dispute over the contractual terms of his release.

Darren Fletcher, who is in that position at present, is expected to remain at Old Trafford with new responsibilities being drafted.

A likely option is for him to act as a link between the first team and academy.

