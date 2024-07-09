 Skip to content

Mason Greenwood transfer news: Manchester United agree £26.7m deal with Marseille plus 'significant' sell-on clause

Dharmesh Sheth

Sky Sports News Reporter @skysports_sheth

Tuesday 9 July 2024 20:31, UK

Mason Greenwood of Getafe during the Spanish League, LaLiga EA Sports, football match played between Getafe CF and Granada CF at Coliseum stadium on January 29, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. AFP7 29/01/2024 (Europa Press via AP)
Image: Mason Greenwood spent last seson on loan at Getafe

Marseille have agreed a deal worth £26.7m - including add-ons - with Manchester United for striker Mason Greenwood.

United have inserted a significant sell-on clause into the deal, which is thought to be between 40 and 50 per cent.

Greenwood has now been given permission to have a medical and discuss personal terms.

He spent last season on loan at Getafe after being suspended by United following charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges, and Greenwood's long-term United future has remained under serious doubt, also amid a change of controllership at Old Trafford to INEOS.

When does the summer transfer window open and close?

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

