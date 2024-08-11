Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd close to agreeing new deal with Portugal midfielder

Manchester United are close to agreeing a new deal with Bruno Fernandes.

There is a willingness from all parties to get a deal over the line.

The contract is understood to be until 2027, with the option of a further year.

Man Utd begin their Premier League campaign on Friday Night Football when they host Fulham, live on Sky Sports

Manchester United

Fulham Friday 16th August 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Manchester United captain Fernandes joined the club in January 2020 and has two years left on his current deal, which he signed in 2022.

In his four and a half years at the club, he has made over 220 appearances in all competitions, scoring 73 goals and 65 assists. 23 of his goals have come from the penalty spot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Danyal Khan and Nicholas Wright report on Manchester City's win over Manchester United on penalties to win the Community Shield

He has won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup at Man Utd - both coming under Erik ten Hag - and reached the Europa League final in the 2020/21 season.

There had been some media speculation that the Portugal international could leave this summer, but Fernandes said in May that he wanted to stay at the club.

Writing in the Players' Tribune, he said: "After this difficult season, it is my responsibility to give more. It starts with me.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag discusses the club's transfer strategy as they look to bolster the squad in the summer window

"I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don't want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream.

"I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard. That is what I want. That is what you all deserve.

"I just want to keep fighting. I want to be here. My family wants to be here. "

Manchester United will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with a home fixture against Fulham, live on Sky Sports, and face Liverpool in the opening month of the season.

The opening game of the new campaign will be played on Friday August 16, with kick-off at 8pm.

United then travel to Brighton before their first big derby of the season at home to Liverpool on Sunday September 1.

The reverse fixture will be played at the start of 2025 with a trip to Anfield on January 4.

Fans will have to wait until December for the first Manchester derby of the season, away at Manchester City on December 14. The reverse fixture at Old Trafford will be played on April 5.

Boxing Day will see Man Utd travel to Wolves, and they will finish the 2024/25 campaign at home to Aston Villa on May 25.