Ruben Amorim: Manchester United job a 'fight every day' and most difficult part is facing the supporters amid poor form

Ruben Amorim says he feels like he is in a fight every day to turn Man Utd’s fortunes around – and admitted the most difficult part is to face up to the club’s fans amid their poor form.

United go to Tottenham on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - languishing in 13th place in the Premier League and with just four wins from Amorim's 13 league games in charge.

Reflecting on the strain of that search for improved performances and results with Sky Sports' Pat Davison, Amorim said: "It's ups and downs. It's a fight every day, with everything - with a lot of media! - then you have to cope with a lot of games.

"Then when you are in this club - in any club - but in this club, if you cannot push for a lot of wins in a row, you are always fighting. That can be exhausting not just for me, for everybody in the club, and for the players.

"We need to keep fighting and focus just on the small things, and for me the small thing is the next game."

Amorim said in his press conference on Friday he is under "bigger pressure" than Ange Postecoglou at Spurs. Speaking earlier to Sky Sports he explained he is currently finding it difficult to meet supporters, knowing he has so far been unable to deliver the consistent positive results they are hoping for.

"It's an honour," he said when asked about the weight of pressure he is under.

"When you have that feeling in the funeral of Denis Law, Kath [Phipps], the memorial of Munich [air disaster], to face the fans in this kind of moment, for me, is really hard.

"They are so nice and they believe a lot in what we're trying to do, they feel that I want to help the club. The hardest part is to face the fans in this moment. It's really hard to face the fans, but I'm doing everything to help my players and the club to return to that position.

"It's going to take a lot of time - and people are tired of listening to that from many coaches here. We are in a very, very difficult situation but we have to carry on.

"And to carry on is the small things: it's trying to win the next game and surviving this season."

Amorim goes up against Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou with both managers having come under scrutiny this season but the Man Utd boss believes he's under more pressure owing to the size of the club he's managing.

Asked whether he had sympathy for Postecoglou, Amorim said: "Of course, especially because he is a good guy. He's a very good coach. He wants to play football in the right way, for me that is a good thing.

"When we choose this profession there are a lot of good things but then you have to feel that pressure when you don't win.

"In my opinion, with all due respect, I am at a bigger club with bigger pressure. I understand the connection and he's a really important coach to follow his principles.

"I'm a huge fan of Ange Postecoglou. I'm from a different culture, I'm Portuguese and all the Portuguese coaches can adapt. I adapt. The simple thing is that I use one system at the moment because I believe if you work on that system you can play in different systems at the same time. That is my idea.

"But we are not winning games and I understand the connection between me and Ange, we have the same problems."

