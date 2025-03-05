Ruben Amorim: Manchester United doubles down on comments that Europa League is not crucial for the club ahead of Real Sociedad game

Ruben Amorim has doubled down on his comments that Manchester United do not have to win this season's Europa League to make steps forward - claiming the club can still attract top players without Champions League football next term.

Following last weekend's FA Cup exit to Fulham, the Europa League represents United's last chance of silverware this season - and also their last realistic hope of qualifying for continental football next term.

Winning the Europa League, of which United start their knockout stages away to Real Sociedad on Thursday night, would guarantee Champions League football for United next season.

But in an interview with Sky Sports this week, Amorim said United's project is even bigger than just one trophy - and that he is confident the club will return to the top, no matter if he is in charge or not.

"We have bigger things to think about," said Amorim about the Europa League. "I know it's strange to say that, but the thing we're trying to build here is more important than winning a cup in this moment.

"I know the responsibilities we have in this moment - that we have to fight for every trophy. But we are trying to build something more than one trophy this season.

"If you look at our team playing and the results, it's hard to imagine big things for our club. But in the darkest moments, we have to have a light and a path. That is clear here. I don't know if I'm going to be here, but the way we are thinking about things, we are going to return and win in the future.

"But then it's the risk - we are not winning games. And when you don't, sometimes you have to change the people. But as a club we are doing a lot of things that are hard to do."

In his press conference on Wednesday night, Amorim reaffirmed his belief that he would still need to fix the club's problems even if they have Champions League football next season.

"It's not the crucial thing for the future of the club," he said. "That is my view.

"I've been here for three months, that is clear. But I understand it's a massive difference in our season. Especially because we are out of the cups, and in a bad position in the league.

Image: Fulham's FA Cup win over United means the Europa League is Amorim's last chance for silverware

"So that could change a lot of things, even the way they see the coach! Manchester United can call all the best players even without the Champions League in the future. We have to change a lot of things and are trying to do that.

"There are a lot more important things than winning cups at this moment. That is my feeling. But I understand that winning the Europa League can change everything for us next season.

"We have to think, of the club , as a long project and not solve things in this moment. Not think, you don't win the cup we are in a bad position, if you win the Europa League we would be in an amazing position because the problems continue here even with the Champions League.

"That's what I want to say. I know you guys make a count of my season. But I am trying to show I don't care. I'm really confident of the big goals of this club. I am trying to show the big picture to this club to our supporters.

"But it's a life of results, you have to win games. I know the consequences when you don't win games. But I'm really confident. Since day one, a little more frustrated. But I'm still confident."

Europa League prize money could be 'transformational'

Despite Amorim's comments, United will likely see winning the Europa League as a huge chance to boost their finances for the forthcoming summer.

United's first summer transfer window under the Portuguese coach could define INEOS' start to life at Old Trafford, with Amorim the first managerial appointment of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at the club.

INEOS recently announced up to 200 redundancies are expected at United this year, to follow the 250 that took place last year, in a bid to cut down costs and comply with European spending rules.

But United would be handed a huge financial boost with Champions League football under their belt, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Speaking to Sky Sports News in the middle of February, Maguire said: "If Manchester United win the Europa League, they automatically qualify for the Champions League next season and that would be transformational.

"We've seen Arsenal publish their accounts - they boosted their revenue by £150m through being in the Champions League compared to the Europa League. If Manchester United can achieve that, it would be fantastic from their point of view.

"The additional matches which arise as result of the Swiss model would help them because that would help them sell out Old Trafford. They would potentially have some A-listers coming to Old Trafford as well and they could set the pricing structure for the commercial and hospitality boxes accordingly.

"From every £100 you make from the Champions League, United are only making around £22 to £23 from the Europa League, it's their most important set of results coming up for the remainder of this season.

"I think we have to be realistic that their chances of qualifying for the top four or five are remote, therefore the Europa League should be the focus for the money people of the club, as well as the focus for the manager and the players."

Amorim defends system and style

Amorim also defended his current 3-4-2-1 formation that has divided many analysts and supporters of United.

The Portuguese coach has stuck with the same formation that served him well at Sporting Lisbon, despite widespread claims that the formation does not work in English football. Gary Neville described the set-up as "peculiar" last month.

"It's quite simple - the system is not the problem," Amorim said. "It's the way of playing. You can build up with three with two defenders and one midfielder dropping down.

"So it's quite simple. I don't see football like that. The problem with our team is not the system. We have a lot of problems, we are trying to work on these problems.

"Every system needs different characteristics. But I was really clear: I have one idea of how to play football and no matter what, I will not change that. And I'm not talking about the system, it's the way I see football."