Bruno Fernandes: Al Hilal willing to pay £100m to sign Man Utd captain

Al Hilal are willing to make Bruno Fernandes one of the best-paid players in the world and pay £100m to sign the Manchester United captain.

Fernandes' agent Miguel Pinho has been in Riyadh for talks with senior Al Hilal executives.

Saudi Pro League insiders believe it is a positive sign for Al Hilal that Pinho has travelled to Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal are willing to almost treble Fernandes' £250,000-a-week wages at Old Trafford.

Amorim: The feeling I have is Fernandes wants to continue at Man Utd

It is up to the player now to decide what he wants to do, although head coach Ruben Amorim believes his skipper wants to stay at Old Trafford.

When asked if Fernandes had played his last game for United in their 3-1 friendly win over Hong Kong, Amorim replied: "I do not think so. I do not know for sure, nobody knows, but I do not think so.

"I think he wants to stay, he is saying 'no' to a lot of things, but it shows that he wants to win and he is really good and needs to be in the best league in the world.

"Yes [we can turn down a £100m bid], we can find another way to earn money.

"Of course I am the manager, the coach, but sometimes it is the decision of the player, but of course I talk with him, I explain things and I just have that feeling. When you talk to someone, you have that feeling if he wants to stay.

"Of course in a lot of games this season he was so frustrated, but he knows what we are doing. The feeling that I have every time I speak to him is he wants to continue for sure at Man Utd. But you never know."

United want to keep Fernandes, but Al Hilal believe every player has a price - especially one who will be 31 in September.

The Portugal international signed a contract extension last summer until 2027 with the option of a further 12 months.

Al Hilal ready to make Ronaldo move and appoint Inzaghi as boss

Al Hilal have also held talks about signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who will become a free agent next month if he does not sign a new contract at Al Nassr.

Al Hilal expect to have at least one big-name signing and a new head coach when they play in the Club World Cup in the United States in June.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to be appointed the club's head coach after Saturday night's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

'I think it's clear Fernandes will stay at Man Utd'

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"I think Bruno Fernandes is staying.

"I just watched Ruben Amorim there and he would have been told by his media handlers that 'you're going to be asked about this story, it's a massive story - just play it with a straight bat and say he's a Manchester United player and he's got two years left on his contract, I'm not going to talk about media speculation'.

"He didn't do that, he came out and he gave us quite a lot.

"You could tell he's spoken to Bruno Fernandes and Fernandes has said to him, 'I've got this incredible offer, it's like I've won EuroMillions, £200m over three years This is life-changing money boss but you know I'm not motivated by money. I love football, I love Manchester United'.

"I think he's sat down and spoken to Ruben Amorim and he's told him he is an integral part of the rebuild at Manchester United. I think he's happy to stay.

"The clock is ticking for Al Hilal because they are playing in the Club World Cup.

"They don't have a head coach, they've been trying to sign (Cristiano) Ronaldo, they've been trying to sign Bruno Fernandes, they're trying to get Simone Inzaghi out of Inter.

"There is a lot going on at Al Hilal because they are flying the flag for Saudi Arabia at the Club World Cup. But looking at Ruben Amorim today I think it's pretty clear and final that Bruno Fernandes is going to stay."

