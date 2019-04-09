WATCH: Eden Hazard's brilliant solo goal for Chelsea

1:00 Take a look at Eden Hazard’s stunning solo goal from several different angles Take a look at Eden Hazard’s stunning solo goal from several different angles

Eden Hazard scored a stunning solo goal for Chelsea against West Ham - and admitted himself it was "something special".

Hazard scored both goals in the 2-0 win for the Blues on Monday Night Football but his slaloming 24th-minute opener was the strike to savour.

3:13 Following Eden Hazard's beautiful solo goal against West Ham, the MNF team look back at some of his best goals for Chelsea in the Premier League. Following Eden Hazard's beautiful solo goal against West Ham, the MNF team look back at some of his best goals for Chelsea in the Premier League.

"It was just something special," Hazard told Sky Sports. "I took the ball and when I can go forward I try to go forward and then when I'm in the box it's hard for the defender to challenge me because if they touch me, it's maybe a penalty.

"I think I was a bit lucky at the end when I shot, but it was a good goal to be fair."

2:21 Eden Hazard insists calls that he's 'off to Madrid' are wrong, but admits his future will be decided at the end of the season Eden Hazard insists calls that he's 'off to Madrid' are wrong, but admits his future will be decided at the end of the season

The pundits' reaction

Jamie Carragher: "Before tonight, I loved him as a player. I thought he was the best player in the Premier League, and even more so now.

"I think the only worry for everyone is that he may not be in the Premier League next season. But what a goal, and what a player."

Gary Neville: "The change of direction at speed is the worst thing you can play against as a defender. I don't know many defenders over the past 20 to 25 years who have the ability to defend against that.

"It's absolutely amazing, that goal. The balance, speed, strength, and the composure at the end is really special. Only a few players in the world can score that goal and we've got one of them in the Premier League. Hopefully, we won't lose him."

4:27 Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher analysed Chelsea's Eden Hazard and discussed if the influential midfielder will stay at the club Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher analysed Chelsea's Eden Hazard and discussed if the influential midfielder will stay at the club

The managers' verdict

Maurizio Sarri paid tribute to Hazard - but also admitted he may be powerless to keep hold of his match-winner.

"Hazard played a wonderful match, but also played very well against Brighton. When he's able to play like he did in these two matches we are very lucky because it's very easy to win the match. He's able to make the difference."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini agreed a player with Hazard's ability is difficult to stop.

"With a player with the quality of Hazard, you know that he can make different things," Pellegrini told Sky Sports.

"To go between four [players] is not easy, so maybe we could have been more resilient."