Frank Lampard arrives at Chelsea training ground to begin reign as head coach
Lampard was officially named Chelsea boss on a three-year contract on Thursday
By Matthew Treadwell
Last Updated: 05/07/19 10:10am
Frank Lampard has arrived for his first day at work after he was officially named Chelsea head coach on Thursday after weeks of speculation.
Club legend Lampard signed a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will now attempt to replicate his glorious career as a Blues player by securing some silverware off it.
After his high-profile introduction to the media at the news conference to confirm his new role, Lampard - Chelsea's record goalscorer who won 11 major trophies during his timer as a player in west London - now begins the hard graft on the training ground.
Lampard will now prepare his side for a busy pre-season campaign and an opening clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season - live on Sky Sports on August 11.
Meanwhile, Derby have named Frank Lampard's successor, with former Netherlands international Phillip Cocu confirmed as Rams manager on a four-year deal on Friday.