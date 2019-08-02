Claude Makelele rejoins Chelsea as technical mentor to young players

Claude Makelele will join Frank Lampard's coaching team at Chelsea

Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has returned to the club's coaching staff as a technical mentor to young players under Frank Lampard.

The 46-year-old, who was an essential part of the Blues' successive Premier League-winning teams of 2004/05 and 2005/06, will work closely with individual academy players, tracking technical performances in both training and matches.

He will also visit Chelsea players out on loan, alongside former team-mates Carlo Cudicini and Paulo Ferreira, to give them regular feedback on their development.

Makelele said: "I am very happy to come back home. This club gave me a lot and now I want to give back and help the young Chelsea players dreaming of a career in football.

"I want to use all my experience to help them become professionals in every aspect and I am looking forward to getting started."

Club director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are very pleased to welcome Claude back to Chelsea, where he made such an impact during five excellent years as a player.

"His long and successful career on the field, added to his winning mentality and experience as a coach in recent years, make him the ideal person to pass on his expertise to our talented youngsters. He will be a valuable asset to both our academy and first-team coaching staff."

Makelele most recently managed Belgian side Eupen

Makelele has previously coached under Carlo Ancelotti at Paris Saint-Germain and was assistant manager to Paul Clement at Swansea before most recently working as manager of Belgian top-flight side Eupen.

After joining Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2003, he won every domestic honour in his five seasons at the club - two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup - before moving to PSG.

The French international, who earned 71 caps for his country, will work closely with new manager Lampard and his backroom staff, which includes Jody Morris and Petr Cech.