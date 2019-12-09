Antonio Rudiger in Chelsea squad to face Lille, Fikayo Tomori ruled out by Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has included Antonio Rudiger in his squad to face Lille in the Champions League but has ruled Fikayo Tomori out of the match.

Tomori was an unused substitute in the 3-1 defeat to Everton on Saturday and the England international will now miss Tuesday's match in France due to a slight hip strain.

Chelsea need to win to guarantee their place in the last 16 of the competition and Lampard has been handed a boost by Rudiger, who could make his first appearance since September after recovering from a groin injury.

"He is in the squad, so there's a chance," said Lampard. "It's good to have him back, he's been training really well.

"He's got a lot of his fitness work done since the injury healed.

"The other news I suppose is that Tomori is out. He's got a small tiny strain around his hip area and it's been bothering him so I've taken him out for a few days."

Rudiger missed the start of the season after having knee surgery and the Germany international suffered a further setback in September when he sustained a groin injury in his first match back against Wolves.

Lampard says the defender is desperate to return to first-team action after a season disrupted by injury.

"He looks fit and ready to go," said Lampard. "I know he's hungry.

"In terms of people building him up, it's probably rightly so. Everybody spoke about youth at the start of the season and transfer bans.

"The idea that we started the season with five big players all injured for a period of time. Carrying on that now, Rudiger is just back and Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is a big player for us as well.

"You do miss those individuals, let's see what he can add for us now."

Chelsea had their transfer ban lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday but Lampard insists he won't rush into making signings in the January window.

"I think you've got to be careful with being too reactionary," he said. "Ban lifted, defeat at Everton. It's quite easy to come to that conclusion I suppose.

"Just as much as people were saying at the start of the season that we've got all these young boys, this is going to be no problem we don't need any players. At a club like Chelsea, it's a balance.

"You have a strong squad, which I believe we have, but you have to look at whether we can strengthen.

"There will be times going forward, whether it's January or next summer, of course we're going to look at the opportunity to strengthen because we want to improve."