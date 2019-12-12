Fikayo Tomori signs new five-year deal at Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori spent last season on loan at Derby County

Fikayo Tomori has capped off an impressive start to the season with Chelsea by signing a new five-year contract.

The 21-year-old has been a regular in Frank Lampard's starting line-up this season, beginning 11 of their 16 Premier League games.

His performances this season has also earned him a first England cap when he came on as a substitute against Kosovo in November.

Tomori returned to Chelsea in the summer, following several loan spells, expecting to play a squad role.

Following an injury to Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz's departure, Tomori has taken his chance under Lampard, who he had previously worked with at Derby last season.

Tomori told the club's website: "The club has been so good to me, looking after and developing me during that time into the player and the person I am today. It's a dream come true to sign a new five-year contract.

"I'm really happy the club have shown this faith in me and I'm just excited to carry on."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are very happy to see another fantastic young player come through from our Academy into the senior team.

"Fikayo has been with us since he was seven years old and has contributed to many Chelsea successes at youth level.



"Having enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Derby last season, Fikayo had a strong start to this campaign and we are enjoying seeing him grow into a key player for us. We are delighted he has committed to the club for the coming years."