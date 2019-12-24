Antonio Rudiger: Frank Lampard defends player after he suffers alleged racist abuse

Antonio Rudiger reported alleged racist abuse during Sunday's match

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has defended Antonio Rudiger after he was allegedly racially abused by Tottenham fans, saying "the players know I am behind them" and his tweets were "well put and from the heart".

Rudiger spoke out on social media after Sunday's 2-0 win and demanded to know "when will this nonsense stop?" in a series of Twitter posts.

Tottenham's investigation into the alleged racist abuse is underway with the Metropolitan Police working with the club in an attempt to identify any people responsible, while the Football Association are also involved.

Spurs have reported their findings so far are "inconclusive" but any fan found guilty will receive a lifetime ban, after the Premier League's anti-discrimination protocol was used for the first time during the game.

More to follow...