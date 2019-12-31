Chelsea transfer rumours

Could Timo Werner be on his way to Stamford Bridge?

The latest on the players Chelsea have been linked with this January - and who might leave the club...

Manchester City are interested in a January deal for Bournemouth's Nathan Ake - despite a contract clause seemingly putting Chelsea in pole position to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

The west London club inserted a £40m buy-back clause into the centre-back's £20m deal to Bournemouth in 2017, and they are now understood to want Ake back after their FIFA transfer ban was lifted.

But City are also understood to want to sign Ake in January, having failed to replace Vincent Kompany in the summer and suffered as a result of the long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte.

Nathan Ake has been linked with a return to Chelsea

Chelsea have also been monitoring CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich is understood to be a fan of his fellow Russian.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a host of clubs monitoring Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

However, the Nigeria international is expected to stay at Lille for the rest of the season unless the French club receives a January offer that is too good to refuse.

Who else have the Blues been linked with?

Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid [El Desmarque]; Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund [The Sun On Sunday]; Isco, Real Madrid [The Sun]; Reinier Jesus, Flamengo [Daily Express]; Habib Diallo, Metz [The Sun]; Samuel Chukwueze, Villarreal [El Desmarque]; Leon Bailey, Bayer Leverkusen [The Sun]; Ben Chilwell, Leicester City [The Sun]; Sander Berge, Genk [Verdens Gang]; Eberechi Eze, QPR [The Sun]; Jarrad Branthwaite, Carlisle [Daily Mail]; Timo Werner, RB Leipzig [The Telegraph].

Isco could be on his way out of Real Madrid

The latest on those who could leave Chelsea this January...

Michael Hector will join Fulham from Chelsea in January after signing a contract until 2022.

Aston Villa are interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan in the January transfer window.

Drinkwater is currently on loan at Burnley, but it's unlikely that Sean Dyche will look to extend the deal, even though he has the option to do so once the window opens on January 1.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard has distanced himself from reports suggesting Rangers are set to make a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in January.

Inter Milan are also interested in bringing Giroud to the San Siro in January, according to Sky in Italy.

Who else could depart Stamford Bridge?

Giroud, Juventus [Daily Express]; Giroud, Borussia Dortmund [Bild]; Marcos Alonso, Inter Milan [CalcioMercato]; Emerson, Juventus [Calciomercato].

Olivier Giroud's lack of game time could see him leave Stamford Bridge

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol...

"Chelsea are on the lookout for a centre-half and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake - their former academy star - is very much on their hotlist. The Blues have a £40m buy-back clause but may face competition from Manchester City and Spurs.

"They are also on lookout for a striker and they like Fedor Chalov at CSKA. There has also been a lot of speculation on Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund too - a player most clubs in Europe also want to sign."

