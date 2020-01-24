Olivier Giroud: Inter Milan to refresh bid for Chelsea striker after Fernando Llorente loan deal collapses

Olivier Giroud has started only two Premier League games under Frank Lampard

Inter Milan will refresh their bid to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud after a loan deal for Napoli and former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente fell through, according to Sky in Italy.

Inter have agreed a deal with Napoli for winger Matteo Politano, who will arrive at the San Paolo on an initial loan with obligation to buy for a total value of £21m (€25m).

Llorente was thought to be part of the deal and was set to move to the San Siro on a six-month loan, but Napoli decided to block his exit to provide back-up cover to Belgium striker Dries Mertens, who remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

As a result, Inter boss Conte has requested to revive their efforts to sign Giroud, who had already agreed personal terms with the club in a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Inter have been on the hunt for a back-up striker to Lautaro Martinez and former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, who praised Conte and spoke about his life in Italy in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News.

Former Chelsea boss Conte could be welcoming four Premier League players to the San Siro this month, as he has already signed Ashley Young and Victor Moses from Manchester United and Chelsea respectively and is also close to a deal for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.