Olivier Giroud open to Tottenham move from Chelsea in January

Olivier Giroud would be open to a move to Tottenham from Chelsea this month.

The 33-year-old wants to stay in London and Spurs are interested in signing him, according to Sky in Italy.

Tottenham have held talks to sign AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek and Real Sociedad's Willian Jose so far this month but have been unable to agree a deal for either player.

Spurs, who on Wednesday signed Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven, are in the market for a striker after Harry Kane's injury on New Year's Day forced him to stay on the sidelines until April at least.

Giroud has had limited opportunities at Chelsea this season

Giroud has made just seven appearances for Chelsea this season in all competitions.

Inter Milan were keen on bringing Giroud to the San Siro this month but are now considering pulling out of the deal as, following the arrival of Christian Eriksen, they are concerned their squad would be too big.

Inter are still keen for Giroud to commit to signing for them in the summer when his contract at Chelsea expires.

