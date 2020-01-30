Olivier Giroud: Inter Milan make new bid as Lazio enter race for Chelsea forward

1:09 Karveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show that he does not believe Chelsea will let Olivier Giroud join Tottenham and he says Lazio are making a 'big move' for the striker. Karveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show that he does not believe Chelsea will let Olivier Giroud join Tottenham and he says Lazio are making a 'big move' for the striker.

Inter Milan have made a fresh bid to try and sign Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud after a late attempt to try and sign Fernando Llorente from Napoli fell through, according to Sky in Italy.

Antonio Conte's Inter registered an interest in the 33-year-old before the January transfer window but were considering pulling out of the race for his signature due to concerns over their squad size being too big.

Earlier on Thursday, Lazio also entered the race to sign the France international and the Serie A side are looking to secure an agreement with Chelsea before Friday's transfer deadline.

Sky in Italy are reporting that Lazio are looking to bring Giroud to the Stadio Olimpico on a two-and-a-half-year contract, worth an estimated 3m euros per season.

Giroud has turned down two approaches from Newcastle this month, while the player would be open to a move to Tottenham.

1:09 Karveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show that he does not believe Chelsea will let Olivier Giroud join Tottenham and he says Lazio are making a 'big move' for the striker. Karveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show that he does not believe Chelsea will let Olivier Giroud join Tottenham and he says Lazio are making a 'big move' for the striker.

Frank Lampard wants to sign another forward before permitting Giroud to leave, and Chelsea remain in talks with Napoli over a move for Dries Mertens.

Giroud's current deal at Chelsea expires this summer and he has made just five Premier League appearances for the Blues this term.

How to follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Sky Sports News - channel 409 - will bring you breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from reporters at grounds across the country and big-name studio guests such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our comprehensive Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest news and developments across the leagues from 6am, while we'll take you live to the newsroom by streaming more than four hours of Sky Sports News' Deadline Day coverage,.

Join us from 9-10am, 12-1pm, 7-8pm and 10-11.30pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky Sports News at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go if you're on the move and just £9.99 will bag you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are out and about, be sure to follow @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #DeadlineDay to get involved!