Olivier Giroud: Lazio hope to finalise deal for Chelsea forward

Lazio and Inter are both keen to sign Olivier Giroud

Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare is on his way to London in the hope of finalising a deal to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea, according to Sky Italy.

Inter Milan are also still trying to work on a deal to sign the 33-year-old - and there is also interest from Chelsea's Premier League rivals Tottenham.

But Chelsea will only let the Frenchman leave if they sign a replacement - and have yet to agree a deal with Napoli for Belgium international Dries Mertens.

A replica version of Olivier Giroud's shirt remained outside Stamford Bridge on Friday morning

Sky in Italy are reporting that Lazio are looking to bring Giroud to the Stadio Olimpico on a two-and-a-half-year contract, worth an estimated €3m per season.

Giroud has already turned down two approaches from Newcastle this month.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce told talksport: "I did try a few weeks ago. We did try but it looked as if he was going elsewhere.

"Everybody is in the market and it is very, very difficult."

Giroud's current deal at Chelsea expires this summer and he has made just five Premier League appearances for the Blues this term.

