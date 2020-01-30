Olivier Giroud: Lazio latest club to enter race to sign Chelsea forward

Lazio are the latest club to register interest in Olivier Giroud

Lazio are interested in securing an agreement with Chelsea to sign forward Olivier Giroud before the transfer window deadline, according to Sky in Italy.

The France international striker, 33, has played just five matches in the Premier League for Chelsea this term and has looked likely to depart Stamford Bridge this month.

Sky in Italy are reporting that Lazio are looking to bring Giroud in on a two-and-a-half-year contract, worth an estimated 3m euros per season.

The Transfer Talk panel discuss Olivier Giroud's potential departure from Chelsea despite Inter Milan's interest in Fernando Llorente.

Giroud has turned down two approaches from Newcastle this month, while Inter Milan and Tottenham have also been linked with him.

Frank Lampard wants to sign another forward before permitting Giroud to move to Lazio and remain in talks with Napoli over a move for Dries Mertens.

Giroud's current Chelsea deal expires in summer 2020.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are preparing a £20m bid for winger Willian before Friday's 11pm deadline.

