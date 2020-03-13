Callum Hudson-Odoi 'better' after positive coronavirus test, Chelsea in self-isolation

Callum Hudson-Odoi is 'doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground'

Chelsea's full squad has gone into self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, the club said in a statement in the early hours of Friday morning.

Hudson-Odoi displayed cold symptoms on Monday morning and has stayed away from the club since then. His test result was returned on Thursday night making him the first Premier League player to contract the virus.

He assured fans on Friday that he was on the mend, posting a video message on social media.

The winger tweeted: "As you may be aware, I've had the virus for the last couple of days, which I've recovered from.

"I'm feeling fine. Following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week. I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon."

It was confirmed on Friday morning that the Premier League games had been postponed until April 4. Frank Lampard's team had been due to play at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Hudson-Odoi stayed away from the the training ground with a club statement saying: "Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men's team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.

"These will include initially the full men's team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.

"It is expected that those who did not have close contact with Callum will return to work in the coming days. In the meantime, the men's team building, one of several separate buildings at our training ground, will remain closed."

0:59 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says three first-team players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says three first-team players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus

The Premier League held an emergency meeting on Friday morning to determine a course of action in response to coronavirus following the news on Thursday evening that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta had tested positive.

Arsenal's entire squad were put in self-isolation and their match against Brighton on Saturday had already been cancelled.

On Thursday, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed three of his players are being kept away from the rest of the squad after displaying coronavirus symptoms.

Rodgers did not confirm which players may be affected.

"We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs [of coronavirus]. We've followed procedures and [as a precaution] they have been kept away from the squad," Rodgers said.

Benjamin Mendy has taken precautionary measures after family member taken ill

"We've self-isolated the three of them and we'll see how that develops in the next couple of days.

"This is about health, this is more than football. This is about players and their families, so any risks that are there for their health and everyone else's, we have to mitigate against that."

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is in self-isolation as a precaution after a family member was tested for coronavirus.

"The club is aware that a family member of a senior men's team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness," a club statement read.

0:43 Sky Sports has put together a handy guide to help spot the symptoms of coronavirus and how to stop the spread of the pandemic Sky Sports has put together a handy guide to help spot the symptoms of coronavirus and how to stop the spread of the pandemic

Football around Europe called off

UEFA confirmed they had postponed next week's Champions League and Europa League games while the Scottish FA Board has suspended all domestic professional and grassroots football until further notice.

Real Madrid have placed their players in self-isolation after one of the club's basketball players, who share facilities with Real's football players, tested positive for the virus. That led to the instant decision by the Spanish league to bring matches to a halt for the next two rounds.

Juventus' players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, were already in self-isolation after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

In announcing the postponement of the second leg between City and Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, UEFA said the match between Juventus and Lyon - scheduled for the same night - was also off.

