Danny Drinkwater joins Turkish club Kasimpasa on loan from Chelsea until end of season

Danny Drinkwater has joined Turkish club Kasimpasa on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

England midfielder Drinkwater joined Chelsea from Leicester for £35m in 2017, but has made just 23 senior Stamford Bridge appearances.

Drinkwater has not featured in Chelsea's first team since the 2018 Community Shield clash with Manchester City and has spent time out on loan with fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa and Burnley.

The 30-year-old had been training with Chelsea's U23s and was sent off in a development team match against Tottenham in December.

"Danny Drinkwater will go out on loan for the remainder of this season. Good luck Danny!" Chelsea posted on Twitter.

AC Milan are close to agreeing a deal to sign Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori on loan with a £25m option to buy.

Milan have been tracking the 23-year-old, along with Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan, their initial principal target.

But with Simakan out for around two months as he requires surgery, a move to the San Siro for Tomori now looks more likely if the two clubs can thrash out the details.

Tomori came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge but has only played 27 times for Chelsea in all competitions since making his first-team debut for them in May 2016.

He has subsequently had loan spells with Brighton, Hull and Derby and is now set to add Milan to that list.

