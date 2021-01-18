Danny Drinkwater joins Turkish club Kasimpasa on loan from Chelsea until end of season

Monday 18 January 2021 13:13, UK

Danny Drinkwater PA
Image: Danny Drinkwater spent time on loan at Aston Villa last season

Danny Drinkwater has joined Turkish club Kasimpasa on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

England midfielder Drinkwater joined Chelsea from Leicester for £35m in 2017, but has made just 23 senior Stamford Bridge appearances.

Drinkwater has not featured in Chelsea's first team since the 2018 Community Shield clash with Manchester City and has spent time out on loan with fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa and Burnley.

The 30-year-old had been training with Chelsea's U23s and was sent off in a development team match against Tottenham in December.

"Danny Drinkwater will go out on loan for the remainder of this season. Good luck Danny!" Chelsea posted on Twitter.

