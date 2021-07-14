Chelsea transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Chelsea transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Erling Haaland - Chelsea want to offer Tammy Abraham to Borussia Dortmund as part of their monster bid to land Erling Haaland (The Mirror, July 15)

Chelsea have been warned they are facing "mission impossible" as they step up their efforts to sign the Dortmund and Norway striker. A source close to the discussions says Dortmund do not want to sell Haaland, especially because they are already letting Jadon Sancho join Manchester United this month in a £73m deal (Sky Sports, July 13).

Chelsea are preparing a big Haaland offer but Dortmund are holding out on £150m, claims former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft (The Sun, July 13)

1:49 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says it will be 'very difficult' for Chelsea to sign top target Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Antoine Griezmann - Chelsea are making plans to bring the France international in on loan from Barcelona this summer (Daily Express, July 13)

Romelu Lukaku - The Champions League winners are keen to bring Belgium forward Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, with the 28-year-old likely to leave Serie A champions Inter Milan. (Sky Sports, June 1)

Jules Kounde - Chelsea are ready to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's plan to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde this summer (Daily Express, July 12)

Declan Rice - Rice has turned down two contract offers from West Ham and wants to be informed of any bids amid interest from Chelsea (The Guardian, July 1)

The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit

Conor Gallagher - Newcastle are also interested in signing the midfielder after his impressive loan spell at West Brom last season (Daily Telegraph, July 15)

Jorginho - The midfielder's agent has confirmed that Juventus have enquired about the Chelsea ace's availability (The Sun, July 13)

Olivier Giroud - The veteran striker is closing in on a permanent move to AC Milan for £1.7m (Sky Sports, July 9)

Confirmed Chelsea signings

-

Confirmed Chelsea departures

Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan, £25m

Billy Gilmour - Norwich City, loan

Willy Caballero - contract expired

Izzy Brown - contract expired

Jamal Blackman - contract expired

Pierre Ekwah Elimby - West Ham, undisclosed

Danilo Pantic - Partizan Belgrade, undisclosed

Nathan Baxter - Hull, loan

Victor Moses - Spartak Moscow, undisclosed

Juan Castillo - Birmingham, loan