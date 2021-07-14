Chelsea transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Chelsea transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.
Who have Chelsea been linked with?
Erling Haaland - Chelsea want to offer Tammy Abraham to Borussia Dortmund as part of their monster bid to land Erling Haaland (The Mirror, July 15)
Chelsea have been warned they are facing "mission impossible" as they step up their efforts to sign the Dortmund and Norway striker. A source close to the discussions says Dortmund do not want to sell Haaland, especially because they are already letting Jadon Sancho join Manchester United this month in a £73m deal (Sky Sports, July 13).
Chelsea are preparing a big Haaland offer but Dortmund are holding out on £150m, claims former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft (The Sun, July 13)
Antoine Griezmann - Chelsea are making plans to bring the France international in on loan from Barcelona this summer (Daily Express, July 13)
Trending
- Messi agrees five-year Barca deal with 50 per cent pay cut
- Premier League kits for 2021/22
- 'Why won't anyone fight Hughie Fury?'
- Arsenal transfer news: White, Odegaard chase
- Liverpool transfer news: Reds to bring in Barella?
- British and Irish Lions: What the pundits said
- Man Utd transfer news: Trippier waiting on United
- Papers: Chelsea to offer Abraham in Haaland bid
- Why Man Utd want Sancho
- Football at the Olympics: Fixtures, venues, Team GB schedule
Romelu Lukaku - The Champions League winners are keen to bring Belgium forward Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, with the 28-year-old likely to leave Serie A champions Inter Milan. (Sky Sports, June 1)
Jules Kounde - Chelsea are ready to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's plan to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde this summer (Daily Express, July 12)
Declan Rice - Rice has turned down two contract offers from West Ham and wants to be informed of any bids amid interest from Chelsea (The Guardian, July 1)
The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit
Conor Gallagher - Newcastle are also interested in signing the midfielder after his impressive loan spell at West Brom last season (Daily Telegraph, July 15)
Jorginho - The midfielder's agent has confirmed that Juventus have enquired about the Chelsea ace's availability (The Sun, July 13)
Olivier Giroud - The veteran striker is closing in on a permanent move to AC Milan for £1.7m (Sky Sports, July 9)
Confirmed Chelsea signings
-
Confirmed Chelsea departures
Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan, £25m
Billy Gilmour - Norwich City, loan
Willy Caballero - contract expired
Izzy Brown - contract expired
Jamal Blackman - contract expired
Pierre Ekwah Elimby - West Ham, undisclosed
Danilo Pantic - Partizan Belgrade, undisclosed
Nathan Baxter - Hull, loan
Victor Moses - Spartak Moscow, undisclosed
Juan Castillo - Birmingham, loan