Chelsea transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Chelsea transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Antoine Griezmann - Chelsea are making plans to bring the France international in on loan from Barcelona this summer (Daily Express, July 13)

Erling Haaland - Chelsea have been warned they are facing "mission impossible" as they step up their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland this summer.

A source close to the discussions says Dortmund do not want to sell Haaland, especially because they are already letting Jadon Sancho join Manchester United this month in a £73m deal (Sky Sports, July 13).

Chelsea are interested in signing the £150m-rated Haaland; Borussia Dortmund do not want to sell but the Blues could test their resistance (June 10, Sky Sports); Chelsea are preparing a big Haaland transfer offer but Dortmund are holding out on £150m, claims former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft (The Sun, July 13)

Romelu Lukaku - The Champions League winners are keen to bring Belgium forward Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, with the 28-year-old likely to leave Serie A champions Inter Milan. (Sky Sports, June 1)

Jules Kounde - Chelsea are ready to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's plan to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde this summer (Daily Express, July 12)

Declan Rice - Rice has turned down two contract offers from West Ham and wants to be informed of any bids amid interest from Chelsea (The Guardian, July 1)

The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit

Jorginho - The midfielder's agent has confirmed that Juventus have enquired about the Chelsea ace's availability (The Sun, July 13)

Confirmed Chelsea signings

-

Confirmed Chelsea departures

Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan, £25m

Willy Caballero - contract expired

Izzy Brown - contract expired

Jamal Blackman - contract expired

Pierre Ekwah Elimby - West Ham, undisclosed

Danilo Pantic - Partizan Belgrade, undisclosed

Nathan Baxter - Hull, loan

Billy Gilmour - Norwich City, loan

Victor Moses - Spartak Moscow, undisclosed

Juan Castillo - Birmingham, loan