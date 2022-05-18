Chelsea takeover: Roman Abramovich and government reach deal to push through sale to Todd Boehly consortium

Roman Abramovich and the UK government are understood to have found a legal resolution that should now usher through the Chelsea sale.

Lawyers for Abramovich and the government are understood to have found common ground on how to handle the Stamford Bridge club's £1.5billion debt to the Chelsea owner.

Abramovich has wanted to write off that debt since putting Chelsea up for sale on March 2, but Downing Street sanctions blocked that process amid frozen accounts.

Government chiefs are understood to have raised repeated concerns that Abramovich would renege on his pledge to waive those loans, despite detailed assurances and planning from the Chelsea owner.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire and his lawyers are now understood to be confident, however, that their latest proposals will prove acceptable to Downing Street.

More to follow....

