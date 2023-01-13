Chelsea transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

After the winter transfer window opened on January 1 2023, we round up Chelsea's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of Stamford Bridge.

Image: Joao Felix is Chelsea's fourth signing of the January transfer window

Chelsea have completed the signing of Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for the remainder of the season.

The Blues have beaten Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal to the signing of the Portugal forward, with neither side willing to pay the €11m (£9.69m) loan fee plus wages.

Atletico have said Felix has agreed to extend his contract with the Spanish club by one year taking his deal up until June 2027.

Blues keeping an eye on Brighton's Caicedo

Liverpool and Chelsea are among a number of clubs who continue to keep an eye on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo's situation.

Caicedo has two-and-a-half years left on his contract and Brighton are aware of the interest in the player.

One interesting development this month concerns his representation. It is understood he will move to a new agency - thought to be Futbol Division.

It is the same company that looks after Caicedo's Ecuador team-mate Piero Hincapie.

Speaking this week after Brighton's 4-1 win at Everton, Caicedo said he intends to help Brighton qualify for the Europa League this season, suggesting he will not be moving in January.

The Ecuador international said: "We are having a great season with this coach and I am sure we are going to stay up there in the table. We are training very well, are very focused on every match and I'm sure we will take Brighton to a qualification place for the Europa League."

Mudryk latest: Shakhtar officials in Chelsea box vs City

Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergeilosed Palkinand and sporting director Darijo Srna were in Todd Boehly's box at Stamford Bridge as Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0.

Top of the conversation topics would have been signing Shakhtar's Mykhailo Mudryk.

Sky Sports News has already reported Chelsea's interest. They are considering a bid and this was one of the main reasons Shakhtar officials attended at the hospitality of the Chelsea owner.

However, Arsenal have been in negotiations to sign Mudryk for a while and are unlikely to simply roll over and let Chelsea get the player without a fight.

Fernandez back training with Benfica

Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez is back training with Benfica.

He was dropped from the squad for the 1-0 win against Portimonense on January 6 because he had missed two training sessions to fly to Argentina without permission for New Year's Eve.

But Fernandez is expected to play against Varzim on January 15 and Sporting on January 21.

Benfica are not willing to let him go unless Chelsea pay his €120m (£106m) release clause.

Chelsea have so far not offered to trigger the full release clause, with one source telling Sky Sports News the Premier League club wanted to include players as part of a deal.

Benfica head coach Roger Schmidt has said the Portuguese side are being "disrespected" by another club in pursuit of Fernandez.

"There is a club that wants him, they tried to attract him, but they know that they can only have him if they pay the clause," Schmidt said on Thursday.

"It's disrespectful to all of us, to Benfica, they're driving the player crazy, they pretend they want to pay the clause and then they want to negotiate."

Chelsea declined to comment when approached by Sky Sports News regarding Schmidt's remarks.

Lukaku: I want to stay at Inter

Romelu Lukaku has said he wants to put his recent troubles behind him and secure a permanent move to Inter Milan from Chelsea.

The 29-year-old is on loan at Inter but sealing a permanent move could be difficult given Chelsea paid the Serie A club £97.5m for him in August 2021.

"Everyone knows what I want," Lukaku told Sky Italy. "Right now, I have to do whatever is necessary with the team to make Inter win and then we can talk to Chelsea.

"The idea is to finish [my career] with Anderlecht. I'm nearly 30, my son started school here and plays in the Inter academy. I'm fine, Inter always has ambition to keep growing.

"I want to stay here and do things right. I hope to do well with Inter in the next six months, work to the maximum and then at the end we talk to Chelsea and hope to find a solution."

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Rafa Marin - Chelsea are considering a move for the highly-rated Real Madrid defender, who could be available for a knockdown price this summer (Daily Telegraph, Janaury 13)

Moises Caicedo - Chelsea are lining up a move for Brighton's Caicedo after encountering frustration in attempts to bolster their midfield by signing Benfica's Enzo Fernandez (The Guardian, January 13)

Pedro Porro - Sporting Lisbon are maintaining that Pedro Porro will only be allowed to leave the Portuguese side if a club pays his €45m (£39.9m) release clause (The Athletic, January 13); Chelsea could hijack Tottenham's move for Sporting Lisbon star Porro, according to reports (The Sun, January 11).

Marcus Thuram - Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach over a transfer for striker Thuram (The Sun, January 8).

Josko Gvardiol - Chelsea have been handed a major blow to their hopes of sealing the signing of Gvardiol after RB Leipzig reaffirmed their commitment to keeping him (Daily Mirror, January 10); Chelsea are still keen on Gvardiol transfer but face competition from Tottenham for £88m-rated defender (The Sun, January 7).

Dani Olmo - Chelsea have asked about Spain's RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo. (Daily Mail, January 7).

Mykhailo Mudryk - Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk have reportedly come to an agreement on the fee for Mudryk with talks now entering the 'final stage' (Daily Express, January 13); Mudryk has given the clearest indication yet he is joining Arsenal in another social media post (Daily Mail, January 13); Mudryk is split over joining Arsenal or Chelsea - triggering a fierce two-way battle between the Premier League giants. (The Sun, January 7); Chelsea want reassurances that Mudryk wishes to join them before entering into an auction with Arsenal for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger. (Daily Mail, January 7); Arsenal will not be drawn into a bidding war with Chelsea in the battle for Mudryk and will refuse to pay over the odds for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger (Daily Telegraph, January 6); Chelsea have made it clear they will trump any Arsenal offer for Shakhtar Donetsk's Mudryk, as the Stamford Bridge club continue to try and hijack one of the first major deals of the January window (The Independent, January 5); Chelsea remain hopeful of hijacking Arsenal's move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Mudryk after holding talks over a potential transfer (Daily Mirror, January 5); Chelsea are attempting to hijack Arsenal's move for Mudryk and [Mudryk's club Shakhtar Donetsk] are set for talks with the Blues in London this week (The Sun, January 4).

Enzo Fernandez - Benfica have rejected Chelsea's opening bid of £112m over three instalments for Fernandez and have demanded £106m up front (Daily Mail, January 5); Chelsea are in talks to sign Fernandez but remain reluctant to meet the €120m (£105.8m) release clause in the midfielder's contract at Benfica (Daily Telegraph, January 4); Chelsea transfer target Fernandez returned to Benfica training on Tuesday morning after spending an unauthorised weekend in Argentina (The Sun, January 4); Chelsea are reportedly close to pulling off a £120m deal to sign Fernandez (Daily Express, January 3).

Christopher Nkunku - Liverpool turned down the chance to sign France striker Nkunku last summer, according to reports, paving the way for him to join Chelsea (Daily Mail, January 5).

Illan Meslier - Chelsea are the latest club to take an interest in signing Leeds United goalkeeper Meslier (Daily Mail, January 5).

Marquinhos - Chelsea have reportedly suffered a transfer blow with Marquinhos set to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun, January 5).

Weston McKennie - Chelsea and Manchester United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of McKennie after Juventus were reportedly contacted by Bournemouth (The Sun, January 4).

Rafael Leao - Chelsea have been dealt a blow after AC Milan made a huge contract offer to Rafael Leao, according to reports (The Sun, January 4).

Dusan Vlahovic - Arsenal are ready to battle Chelsea to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic next month (Sun on Sunday, January 1).

Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton are confident World Cup winner Mac Allister will still be their player at the end of January, amid interest from Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United (The Athletic, January 2); Chelsea have identified Brighton midfielder as an alternative to Fernandez if a deal for the Argentine proves too costly (Guardian, December 31).

Jude Bellingham - Bellingham has reportedly been summoned to showdown talks with Dortmund chiefs as Europe's biggest clubs fight over him (The Sun, January 3); England pair Declan Rice and Bellingham are both costly options for Chelsea but are now seen as priorities (Evening Standard, December 30).

Declan Rice - England pair Rice and Bellingham are both costly options for Chelsea but are now seen as priorities (Evening Standard, December 30); Chelsea are leading Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign their former academy prospect and now West Ham and England star Rice (The Sun, December 26).

Josip Juranovic - Chelsea are one of a number of clubs looking at Celtic right-back Juranovic, with Barcelona also interested (Sky Sports News, December 28).

Jonathan David - Manchester United and Chelsea have been handed a transfer boost after Lille boss Paulo Fonseca admitted it'll be tough to keep striker David (The Sun, December 29).

Youssoufa Moukoko - Chelsea and Barcelona have been handed a boost in their transfer pursuit of the striker by Borussia Dortmund (Daily Mail, December 27).

Jordan Pickford - Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham are all considering a move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, (Daily Mail, December 28)

The players linked with a Chelsea exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Aubameyang is attracting interest from Spain as the imminent arrival of Joao Felix provides an extra obstacle towards the Chelsea striker's chances of regular football (Daily Mail, January 11)

Graham Potter - Mauricio Pochettino reportedly has his eyes on the Chelsea job should the Blues relieve Graham Potter of his duties in the near future (Daily Star, January 12); Pochettino is waiting in the wings to become the new Chelsea boss if Potter is sacked and the Argentine would be willing to take over if the club called (The Sun, January 11); Todd Boehly will not axe Potter if he fails to deliver a top-four finish at Chelsea. (Daily Mirror, January 7); Chelsea's owners remain confident Potter will turn around the club's season and believe their crippling injury crisis is largely to blame for the run that has seen the team win just one of their last eight Premier League games and drop to 10th in the table (Daily Telegraph, January 7)

Jorginho - Chelsea are braced for the possibility of midfielder Jorginho leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract expires (Daily Telegraph, January 12); Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly set to leave the club for free at the end of the season (The Sun, January 12); Newcastle have made Chelsea midfielder Jorginho their "prime transfer target" (Daily Mail, December 28).

Edouard Mendy - The Chelsea goalkeeper has snubbed a new six-year contract at Stamford Bridge because he believes the club are not showing him enough "respect" over wages (The Sun, December 23).

Mason Mount - Juventus are reportedly plotting a sensational swoop for Mount as his Chelsea contract continues to tick down (Calciomercato, December 12).

What are the latest contract talks?

Romelu Lukaku - Lukaku has said he wants to put his recent troubles behind him and secure a permanent move to Inter Milan from Chelsea (The Guardian, January 2).

Jorginho - Jorginho has received the offer of a new contract at Chelsea, the player's agent has confirmed (Evening Standard, December 30).

N'Golo Kante - Kante is set to sign new Chelsea contract. (The Times, January 7); Chelsea are growing optimistic that Kante will sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge and not leave in the summer when his current deal expires (The Times, December 30); Chelsea have made positive progress in talks over a new contract for Kante and there is now increasing confidence that the France international will commit his future to the club (The Athletic, December 29).

Mason Mount - Juventus are reportedly plotting a sensational swoop for Mount as his Chelsea contract continues to tick down (Calciomercato, December 12).

Confirmed Chelsea signings

David Datro Fofana - Molde, undisclosed

Andrey Santos - Vasco da Gama, undisclosed

Benoit Badiashile - Monaco, £35m

Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid, loan

Confirmed Chelsea departures

None.