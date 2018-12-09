WATCH: Naby Keita produces back-to-back nutmegs in Liverpool's win at Bournemouth

0:32 Watch Naby Keita's double nutmeg against Bournemouth Watch Naby Keita's double nutmeg against Bournemouth

Naby Keita's fancy footwork was too much for Bournemouth's players during Liverpool's 4-0 win at the Vitality Stadium.

The midfielder looked to have nowhere to go when he received the ball on the left touchline with Bournemouth players closing in on him.

However, quick as a flash he slipped the ball through Simon Francis' legs with his left foot and then as Jefferson Lerma slid in, Keita calmly popped the ball through his legs with his right before spreading the ball wide to get Liverpool on the attack again.

After a standout performance in Liverpool's win at Burnley in midweek and another good performance at Bournemouth, Keita looks to be finding the form that convinced Jurgen Klopp to bring him to Anfield.