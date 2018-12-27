WATCH: Did 'soft' Mohamed Salah penalty cost Newcastle?

0:41 Liverpool were awarded a penalty when Mo Salah went down under Paul Dummett’s challenge – but was the Egyptian looking for the penalty? Liverpool were awarded a penalty when Mo Salah went down under Paul Dummett’s challenge – but was the Egyptian looking for the penalty?

Was Rafa Benitez right to blame Mohamed Salah's "soft" penalty as a "crucial" part of Newcastle's defeat at Liverpool?

Salah scored from the spot moments after referee Graham Scott judged he had been fouled by Paul Dummett when the Newcastle defender tugged back his arm inside the penalty area, three minutes after half-time in Liverpool's 4-0 win.

Newcastle were only a goal behind at the time and Benitez said after the game the "soft" decision had squandered any chance his side had of getting back into the match.

He said: "The soft penalty in the game made the difference, we were in the game at 1-0 at half-time, but when we conceded the second goal it was more difficult for us to react against a very good team.

"The second goal was crucial, it gave them more confidence and was more difficult for us, you have to take more risks, be more open then you make more mistakes and pay for that."

So did Salah go down too easily, and should it have been a penalty? Click play on the video above to judge for yourself.