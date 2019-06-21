Liverpool transfer rumours

The latest on the players Liverpool have been linked with this summer - and who might leave.

The latest players Liverpool have been linked with...

Philippe Coutinho - Coutinho could make a shock return to Anfield this summer (Le10Sport, June 21).

Ousmane Dembele - Barcelona have reiterated their desire to keep hold of Dembele this summer despite Liverpool's interest in the forward (Daily Mirror, June 21); Liverpool are weighing up a move for the Barca winger and are prepared to splash £133m to sign the France international (Don Balon, June 20); Dembele would be keen on a move to Liverpool if he leaves Barcelona this summer (TeamTALK, June 17).

Christian Eriksen - Liverpool have been tipped to sign the Tottenham playmaker (Daily Star, June 21).

Junior Firpo - Liverpool are ready to trigger Real Betis left-back's £45m release clause (Daily Mirror, June 21)

Bruno Fernandes - Liverpool have submitted a £40m bid for the Portugal midfielder (Correio de Manha, June 17); The club are no longer interested in the £50m Sporting Lisbon playmaker (The Sun, June 15).

Nicolas Pepe - Liverpool have jumped to the front of the queue to the Lille midfielder and have made a £72m bid. The 24-year-old, also a target for FC Bayern and Inter, has impressed manager Jurgen Klopp (Le10Sport, June 17).

Alex McCarthy - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a move for the Southampton goalkeeper this summer. (The Star, June 16).

Hakim Ziyech - Ajax will seek just over £30m for their Morocco winger this summer. The 26-year-old has been linked with Liverpool (Mirror, June 15).

Nabil Fekir - Contray to reports in France, Liverpool have no plans to resurrect a deal for the Lyon playmaker (Independent, June 14); Fekir nearly joined Liverpool last summer, but the deal broke down. The player has been told by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas that he will now be allowed to leave (Sky Sports News, May 25).

Lyon's french midfielder Nabil Fekir has been linked with a move away from the club this summer - but Liverpool are said to have cooled their interest

Max Kruse - Eintracht Frankfurt are favorites to sign the Werder Bremen striker after Liverpool dropped their interest in the experienced forward (Bild, June 19).

Neil Etheridge - With back-up goalkeeper Simon Mignolet potentially leaving this summer, the Reds have made an initial enquiry over Etheridge's availability this summer, but have not yet launched a formal approach (Wales Online, June 5).

Adrien Rabiot - The out-of-contract PSG midfielder and Liverpool target has held talks with Italian champions Juventus (Sky Sports News, June 14).

David Tavares - Liverpool coaches were wowed by young Benfica B midfielder David Tavares when the Reds came face-to-face with him in a Marbella friendly before the Champions League final (Daily Mirror, June 11).

Memphis Depay - Although Sky Sports News understands Liverpool will not be making a bid for the Lyon forward (Sky Sports News, May 25).

Matthijs de Ligt - The 19-year-old will join Barcelona this summer, irrespective of interest from English clubs (Sky Sports News, May 21).

Donny van de Beek - The Ajax midfielder would reportedly cost the Reds £49m. (Le Parisien, June 4)

Donny van de Beek scored against Tottenham in the Champions League semi-finals

Ryan Fraser - Liverpool are monitoring the situation with a year left on his current Bournemouth deal. (The Sun, May 20)

Timo Werner - Regularly linked with Liverpool and set to be sold this summer if he does not sign a new contract, according to new RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann. (Bild, May 30)

Samuel Chukwueze - Liverpool want more reinforcements in forward positions and are considering the 19-year-old. (Daily Mail, May 21)

Joao Pedro - Set to join Watford in January 2020, but Liverpool have made enquiries. (Daily Mail, May 26)

Moussa Dembele - Liverpool have abandoned their pursuit of Moussa Dembele because of Divock Origi's end-of-season form (The Star, June 9)

The latest on those who could leave Anfield this summer...

Divock Origi - Liverpool have no intention of letting the Belgium international leave this summer, despite him entering the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield (Liverpool Echo, June 20); The striker has been offered a new deal by Liverpool and the Reds are confident he will commit long term (Daily Express, June 4).

Mohamed Salah - Salah has rejected a £150m Liverpool exit this summer after hearing of interest from Real Madrid and Juventus - but will review the situation next summer. (Daily Mirror, June 16); Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are set for a £180m battle over the Liverpool striker this summer (Daily Mail, June 4).

CONFIRMED: Daniel Sturridge - The striker will leave Liverpool when his contract expires.

CONFIRMED: Alberto Moreno - Along with Sturridge, Moreno will also be released this summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Liverpool are close to agreeing a new 12-month contract extension with the midfielder.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to action at the back end of last season

Sheyi Ojo - Rangers have signed the winger from Liverpool on a season-long loan deal.

Devan Lovren - Lovren's agent has now flown to meet with Juventus (Daily Star, June 15); The Reds would only consider letting the defender leave if they receive an offer of at least £25m for the Croat (The Times, June 13); AC Milan are interested in signing the Liverpool centre back (Sky in Italy, June 12).

Sadio Mane - Real Madrid are said to be interested, but the player has said he is happy at Liverpool (Sky Sports News, May 29).

Harry Wilson - Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton are keen on the winger after he spent last season on loan at Derby (May 22); Liverpool are ready to spark a German scramble for talented winger Harry Wilson - by letting the Welshman leave for £21m (Daily Mirror, June 9)

Marko Grujic - Another loan could be on the cards with Torino and Werder Bremen said to be interested. (Liverpool Echo, May 29 and 30).

Xherdan Shaqiri - The Swiss has dismissed speculation linking him with a summer move away from Liverpool by declaring his desire to remain with the European champions.

Rafael Camacho - The 19-year-old forward has a year left on his contract and Wolves are hoping to secure a deal, which could be worth around £10m (Express & Star, June 16)

Ovie Ejaria - Reading have become favourites to get the nod from Liverpool to have Ejaria on loan again next season. (The Sun, June 16).